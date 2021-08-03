Diesel survey: Seneca's cheapest station

(SENECA, SC) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.20 in the greater Seneca area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Seneca area on Tuesday, found that Shell at 15650 Wells Hwyhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.89 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Spinx at 507 Byp Us-123, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.09

The average price across the greater Seneca area was $2.98, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Shell 15650 Wells Hwy, Seneca

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.85 $ 3.15 $ 3.55 $ 2.89 card card $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.65 $ 2.99

Murphy USA 1634 Sandifer Blvd, Seneca

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.01 $ 3.26 $ 2.89

Spinx 507 Byp Us-123, Seneca

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 3.04 $ 3.29 $ 2.99 card card $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ 3.09

QuikTrip 109 Byp Us-123, Seneca

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.07 $ 3.32 $ 2.99

7-Eleven 10899 Clemson Blvd, SouthCarolina

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.25 $ 3.65 $ 2.99

Snow Creek Country Store 490 Tokeena Rd, Seneca

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.