Diesel survey: Seneca's cheapest station
(SENECA, SC) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.20 in the greater Seneca area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Seneca area on Tuesday, found that Shell at 15650 Wells Hwyhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.89 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Spinx at 507 Byp Us-123, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.09
The average price across the greater Seneca area was $2.98, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.85
$3.15
$3.55
$2.89
|card
card$2.95
$3.25
$3.65
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.76
$3.01
$3.26
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.79
$3.04
$3.29
$2.99
|card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.39
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.07
$3.32
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.25
$3.65
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.29
$--
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
