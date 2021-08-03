Price checks register Key West diesel price, cheapest station
(KEY WEST, FL) Savings of as much as $0.03 per gallon on diesel were available in the Key West area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Key West area on Tuesday, found that Owens at 2106 N Roosevelt Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.06 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 3032 N Roosevelt Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.09
The average price across the greater Key West area was $3.08, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.22
$3.47
$3.72
$3.06
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$3.65
$3.97
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$3.59
$--
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
