Price checks register Key West diesel price, cheapest station

(KEY WEST, FL) Savings of as much as $0.03 per gallon on diesel were available in the Key West area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Key West area on Tuesday, found that Owens at 2106 N Roosevelt Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.06 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 3032 N Roosevelt Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.09

The average price across the greater Key West area was $3.08, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Owens 2106 N Roosevelt Blvd, Key West

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.22 $ 3.47 $ 3.72 $ 3.06

Shell 3032 N Roosevelt Blvd, Key West

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.65 $ 3.97 $ 3.09

Mobil 3228 Flagler Ave, Key West

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.59 $ -- $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.