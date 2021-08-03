Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Tehachapi
(TEHACHAPI, CA) You could be saving up to $0.52 per gallon on diesel in Tehachapi, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Tehachapi area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.97, at Fastrip at 798 Tucker Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.49, listed at Shell at 1050 Capital Hills Pkwy.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.24, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.87
$4.07
$4.17
$3.97
|card
card$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$4.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.89
$4.09
$4.19
$3.99
|card
card$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$4.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.86
$4.06
$--
$4.07
|card
card$3.86
$4.06
$4.16
$4.07
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.29
$4.34
$4.49
$4.19
|card
card$4.39
$4.44
$4.59
$4.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.39
$4.54
$4.69
$4.29
|card
card$4.49
$4.64
$4.79
$4.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.11
$4.41
$4.71
$4.34
|card
card$4.11
$4.41
$4.71
$4.34
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
