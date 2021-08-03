Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Tehachapi

(TEHACHAPI, CA) You could be saving up to $0.52 per gallon on diesel in Tehachapi, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Tehachapi area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.97, at Fastrip at 798 Tucker Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.49, listed at Shell at 1050 Capital Hills Pkwy.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.24, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Fastrip 798 Tucker Rd, Tehachapi

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.87 $ 4.07 $ 4.17 $ 3.97 card card $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 4.09

Wild Rose 20436 Brian Way, Tehachapi

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 3.99 card card $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 4.09

Gas On 706 E Tehachapi Blvd, Tehachapi

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.86 $ 4.06 $ -- $ 4.07 card card $ 3.86 $ 4.06 $ 4.16 $ 4.07

Mobil 21917 South St, Tehachapi

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.29 $ 4.34 $ 4.49 $ 4.19 card card $ 4.39 $ 4.44 $ 4.59 $ 4.29

Shell 20521 Ca-202, Tehachapi

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.39 $ 4.54 $ 4.69 $ 4.29 card card $ 4.49 $ 4.64 $ 4.79 $ 4.39

Love's Travel Stop 2000 E Tehachapi Blvd, Tehachapi

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.11 $ 4.41 $ 4.71 $ 4.34 card card $ 4.11 $ 4.41 $ 4.71 $ 4.34

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.