Tehachapi, CA

Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Tehachapi

Tehachapi Daily
Tehachapi Daily
 3 days ago
(TEHACHAPI, CA) You could be saving up to $0.52 per gallon on diesel in Tehachapi, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Tehachapi area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.97, at Fastrip at 798 Tucker Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.49, listed at Shell at 1050 Capital Hills Pkwy.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.24, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Fastrip

798 Tucker Rd, Tehachapi
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.87
$4.07
$4.17
$3.97
card
card$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$4.09

Wild Rose

20436 Brian Way, Tehachapi
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.89
$4.09
$4.19
$3.99
card
card$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$4.09

Gas On

706 E Tehachapi Blvd, Tehachapi
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.86
$4.06
$--
$4.07
card
card$3.86
$4.06
$4.16
$4.07

Mobil

21917 South St, Tehachapi
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.29
$4.34
$4.49
$4.19
card
card$4.39
$4.44
$4.59
$4.29

Shell

20521 Ca-202, Tehachapi
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.39
$4.54
$4.69
$4.29
card
card$4.49
$4.64
$4.79
$4.39

Love's Travel Stop

2000 E Tehachapi Blvd, Tehachapi
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.11
$4.41
$4.71
$4.34
card
card$4.11
$4.41
$4.71
$4.34

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Tehachapi Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

