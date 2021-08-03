Laramie diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.69
(LARAMIE, WY) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.69 if you’re buying diesel in Laramie, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Laramie area went to Tumbleweed Express at 4700 Bluebird Ln, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.96 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.65, at Pilot at 1564 N Mccue St, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.44, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.04
$3.49
$2.96
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.32
$3.57
$3.77
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.42
$3.72
$--
$3.32
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.38
$3.54
$--
$3.37
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$3.79
$--
$3.42
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$3.79
$4.09
$3.42
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
