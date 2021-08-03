Cancel
Laramie, WY

Laramie diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.69

Laramie Post
Laramie Post
 3 days ago
(LARAMIE, WY) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.69 if you’re buying diesel in Laramie, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Laramie area went to Tumbleweed Express at 4700 Bluebird Ln, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.96 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.65, at Pilot at 1564 N Mccue St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.44, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Tumbleweed Express

4700 Bluebird Ln, Laramie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.04
$3.49
$2.96

Loaf 'N Jug

2318 E Grand Ave, Laramie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.32
$3.57
$3.77
$3.29

Sinclair

2901 E Grand Ave, Laramie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.42
$3.72
$--
$3.32

Safeway

554 N 3Rd St, Laramie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.38
$3.54
$--
$3.37

Exxon

1561 Snowy Range Rd, Laramie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$3.79
$--
$3.42

Snowy Range Station

400 S Adams St, Laramie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$3.79
$4.09
$3.42

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

