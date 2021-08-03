Laramie diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.69

(LARAMIE, WY) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.69 if you’re buying diesel in Laramie, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Laramie area went to Tumbleweed Express at 4700 Bluebird Ln, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.96 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.65, at Pilot at 1564 N Mccue St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.44, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Tumbleweed Express 4700 Bluebird Ln, Laramie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.04 $ 3.49 $ 2.96

Loaf 'N Jug 2318 E Grand Ave, Laramie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.32 $ 3.57 $ 3.77 $ 3.29

Sinclair 2901 E Grand Ave, Laramie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.42 $ 3.72 $ -- $ 3.32

Safeway 554 N 3Rd St, Laramie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.38 $ 3.54 $ -- $ 3.37

Exxon 1561 Snowy Range Rd, Laramie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ -- $ 3.42

Snowy Range Station 400 S Adams St, Laramie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 4.09 $ 3.42

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.