Diesel: Butte's cheapest, according to survey
(BUTTE, MT) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.04 depending on where in Butte they fuel up.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Butte area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.39, at Exxon at 531 S Montana St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.43, listed at Exxon at 122000 N Browns Gulch Rd.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.40, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.24
$3.54
$3.74
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.24
$3.54
$3.74
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.24
$3.54
$3.74
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.24
$--
$--
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.24
$--
$--
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.24
$3.55
$--
$3.39
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0