Diesel: Butte's cheapest, according to survey

(BUTTE, MT) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.04 depending on where in Butte they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Butte area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.39, at Exxon at 531 S Montana St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.43, listed at Exxon at 122000 N Browns Gulch Rd.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.40, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Exxon 531 S Montana St, Butte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ 3.74 $ 3.39

Exxon 1370 Harrison Ave, Butte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ 3.74 $ 3.39

Exxon 2324 S Montana, Butte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ 3.74 $ 3.39

Conoco 2610 Harrison Ave, Butte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

Exxon 2711 Harrison Ave, Butte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

Cenex 2801 Harrison Ave, Butte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ 3.55 $ -- $ 3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.