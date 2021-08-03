Marquette diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.20 per gallon

(MARQUETTE, MI) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.20 in the greater Marquette area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Marquette area went to BP at 501 W Washington St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.19 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.39, at Shell at 301 N Mi-553, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Marquette area was $3.28, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

BP 501 W Washington St, Marquette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.21 $ 3.81 $ 4.01 $ 3.19

Krist 1110 Lincoln Ave, Marquette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.21 $ 3.69 $ 4.09 $ 3.19

Krist 338 W Washington St, Marquette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.21 $ 3.69 $ 4.09 $ 3.29

BP 301 W Fair Ave, Marquette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.22 $ 3.59 $ 3.96 $ 3.29

Meijer 3630 Us-41 West, Marquette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Krist 3035 Us-41 S, Harvey

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 4.09 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.