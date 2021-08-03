Marquette diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.20 per gallon
(MARQUETTE, MI) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.20 in the greater Marquette area, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Marquette area went to BP at 501 W Washington St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.19 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.39, at Shell at 301 N Mi-553, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Marquette area was $3.28, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.21
$3.81
$4.01
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.21
$3.69
$4.09
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.21
$3.69
$4.09
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.22
$3.59
$3.96
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.69
$4.09
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
