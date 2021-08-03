Cancel
Marquette, MI

Marquette diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.20 per gallon

Marquette Daily
Marquette Daily
 3 days ago
(MARQUETTE, MI) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.20 in the greater Marquette area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Marquette area went to BP at 501 W Washington St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.19 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.39, at Shell at 301 N Mi-553, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Marquette area was $3.28, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

BP

501 W Washington St, Marquette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.21
$3.81
$4.01
$3.19

Krist

1110 Lincoln Ave, Marquette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.21
$3.69
$4.09
$3.19

Krist

338 W Washington St, Marquette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.21
$3.69
$4.09
$3.29

BP

301 W Fair Ave, Marquette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.22
$3.59
$3.96
$3.29

Meijer

3630 Us-41 West, Marquette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$3.29

Krist

3035 Us-41 S, Harvey
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.69
$4.09
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Marquette Daily

Marquette Daily

Marquette, MI
ABOUT

With Marquette Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

