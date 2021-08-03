Cancel
Garden City, KS

Survey pinpoints Garden City's cheapest diesel

Garden City News Beat
 3 days ago
(GARDEN CITY, KS) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.38 in the greater Garden City area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Garden City area went to Walmart Neighborhood Market at 2424 N Taylor Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.95 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.33, at Love's Country Store at 3285 E Us-50, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.12, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Walmart Neighborhood Market

2424 N Taylor Ave, Garden City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.78
$--
$--
$2.95

Dillons

1211 Buffalo Jones Ave, Garden City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.39
$2.99

Dillons

1325 E Kansas Ave, Garden City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$2.99
$3.19
$2.99

Express Corner

501 W Mary St, Garden City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$2.99
$3.19
$2.99

Phillips 66

2522 N Taylor Ave, Garden City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99

Cenex

160 N Campus Dr, Garden City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.09
$3.29
$3.01

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Garden City, KS
With Garden City News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

