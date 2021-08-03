Survey pinpoints Garden City's cheapest diesel

(GARDEN CITY, KS) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.38 in the greater Garden City area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Garden City area went to Walmart Neighborhood Market at 2424 N Taylor Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.95 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.33, at Love's Country Store at 3285 E Us-50, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.12, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Walmart Neighborhood Market 2424 N Taylor Ave, Garden City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Dillons 1211 Buffalo Jones Ave, Garden City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.39 $ 2.99

Dillons 1325 E Kansas Ave, Garden City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 2.99

Express Corner 501 W Mary St, Garden City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 2.99

Phillips 66 2522 N Taylor Ave, Garden City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Cenex 160 N Campus Dr, Garden City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.01

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.