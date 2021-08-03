Survey pinpoints Garden City's cheapest diesel
(GARDEN CITY, KS) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.38 in the greater Garden City area, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Garden City area went to Walmart Neighborhood Market at 2424 N Taylor Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.95 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.33, at Love's Country Store at 3285 E Us-50, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.12, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.78
$--
$--
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$3.39
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$2.99
$3.19
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$2.99
$3.19
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.09
$3.29
$3.01
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
