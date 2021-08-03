Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Thomasville

(THOMASVILLE, GA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.10 if you’re buying diesel in Thomasville, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Thomasville area went to Murphy Express at 11471 Moultrie Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Bain's Auto Service at 201 Remington Ave, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Thomasville area was $3.07, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Murphy Express 11471 Moultrie Rd, Thomasville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.06 $ 3.36 $ 2.99

BP 1334 W Jackson St, Thomasville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.19 $ 3.43 $ 3.06

BP 2112 Smith Ave, Thomasville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.29 $ 3.43 $ 3.06

Bain's Auto Service 201 Remington Ave, Thomasville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.21 $ 3.45 $ 3.09

RaceWay 13883 Us-19 S, Thomasville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.09

Circle K 10317 Us-84 E, Thomasville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.