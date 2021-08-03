Cancel
Thomasville, GA

Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Thomasville

Thomasville Post
Thomasville Post
 3 days ago
(THOMASVILLE, GA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.10 if you’re buying diesel in Thomasville, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Thomasville area went to Murphy Express at 11471 Moultrie Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Bain's Auto Service at 201 Remington Ave, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Thomasville area was $3.07, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Murphy Express

11471 Moultrie Rd, Thomasville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$3.06
$3.36
$2.99

BP

1334 W Jackson St, Thomasville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.88
$3.19
$3.43
$3.06

BP

2112 Smith Ave, Thomasville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.29
$3.43
$3.06

Bain's Auto Service

201 Remington Ave, Thomasville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.21
$3.45
$3.09

RaceWay

13883 Us-19 S, Thomasville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$3.09

Circle K

10317 Us-84 E, Thomasville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.19
$3.49
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Thomasville Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

