Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Thomasville
(THOMASVILLE, GA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.10 if you’re buying diesel in Thomasville, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Thomasville area went to Murphy Express at 11471 Moultrie Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Bain's Auto Service at 201 Remington Ave, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Thomasville area was $3.07, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.76
$3.06
$3.36
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.88
$3.19
$3.43
$3.06
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.29
$3.43
$3.06
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.21
$3.45
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.19
$3.49
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0