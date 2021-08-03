Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Paris, TX

Price checks register Paris diesel price, cheapest station

Posted by 
Paris Today
Paris Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zK9h2_0bGLDoD600

(PARIS, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.35 depending on where in Paris they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Paris area went to Brookshire's at 925 Clarksville St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.83 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.18, at Love's Travel Stop at 3215 N Main St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.97, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Brookshire's

925 Clarksville St, Paris
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.05
$3.35
$2.83

Murphy USA

3805 Lamar Ave, Paris
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.84

Kroger

1310 Clarksville St, Paris
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$2.85

Mobil

3751 Lamar Ave, Paris
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$2.85

CEFCO

3750 Lamar Ave, Paris
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.85

Valero

1604 N Main St, Paris
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.92
$--
$--
$2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Paris Today

Paris Today

Paris, TX
66
Followers
135
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Paris Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Business
City
Brookshire, TX
City
Paris, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
Paris, TX
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Love S Travel Stop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
TrafficNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Get the Most Out of a Tank of Gas

Summer travel looks a lot different this year, with millions of us on the move. There's one thing that might slow you down: gas prices. They're at the highest level in nearly seven years! But before you put the brakes on your road trip, Consumer Reports has some tips to fine-tune your driving to maximize fuel economy and ease the squeeze on your wallet.
TrafficPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Can All Cars Use Premium Gas?

Age-old questions that have plagued scholars for generations: What’s the difference between regular and premium gas? Don’t all types of gasoline burn and drive pistons the same? Does premium gas help get a vehicle better fuel economy?. OK, it’s highly unlikely scholars have asked such questions, but you’d probably like...
Trafficyourmoney.com

No need to panic-buy fuel ahead of switch to greener E10 petrol, says AA

While some motorists may be concerned that the new fuel will not be compatible with their car, the motoring group said the vast majority of vehicles will “run fine” on E10. Forecourts have already started changing the E5 logos for E10 on their standard unleaded pumps ahead of the fuel’s...
Trafficwmskamfm.com

AAA: The Faster You Drive, The More You Spend

Driving faster than the speed limit can be costly for motorists, according to new research from AAA. The latest testing shows that driving even five miles over the speed limit has a negative impact on fuel efficiency and increases driving costs. With gasoline prices at a seven-year high, the Automobile...
Carsyourmoney.com

Electric cars nearly £1,000 cheaper to run than petrol cars

The price comparison site found that an electric car typically costs £1,091 a year to run while keeping a petrol car on the road costs £2,062, a difference of £971. The research analysed the cost of insurance, fuel, and vehicle emissions duty (VED). For drivers of electric vehicles, car insurance amounts to more than half (53%) of the annual running costs at £583 for a typical premium. These motorists also pay an average of £454 per year to charge their car.
Gas Pricemarketresearchtelecast.com

Charging an electric car: How to do it, prices and charging stations

In a draft document that we first saw last December in agencies such as Reuters, the European Union remarked that aims to have at least 30 million zero-emission vehicles on its roads by 2030, as it aims to move countries away from transport based on fossil fuels. It is one of the measures to tackle a quarter of greenhouse gas emissions from the EU, which come from the transport sector.
EconomyAutoblog

Average new car transaction prices set another record in June

Industry data compiled and parsed by KBB declared a record for average new car transaction prices in May at $41,263. That represented an Olympic high jump of $2,125, or 5.4%, over May 2020, and a bump of $493, or 1.2%, over April 2021. KBB ended up revising May's final figure up to $42,330, making the difference even larger. The number crunchers have released their conclusions for June, finding transaction prices rising again to $42,258. That's another record according to KBB's data, as well as being a 6.36% superhero leap over June 2020 and a 2.24% rise over May 2021. The only brand that didn't register a year-on-year transaction price increase in June was Tesla — the same happened in May — but that could be down to Tesla not reporting its Model S and Model X prices. The only segments to see price declines compared to June of last year were battery electric vehicles (-13.4%), high performance cars (-9.4%) and vans (-1.1%).

Comments / 0

Community Policy