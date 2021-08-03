Price checks register Paris diesel price, cheapest station

(PARIS, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.35 depending on where in Paris they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Paris area went to Brookshire's at 925 Clarksville St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.83 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.18, at Love's Travel Stop at 3215 N Main St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.97, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Brookshire's 925 Clarksville St, Paris

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 2.83

Murphy USA 3805 Lamar Ave, Paris

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.84

Kroger 1310 Clarksville St, Paris

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.85

Mobil 3751 Lamar Ave, Paris

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 2.85

CEFCO 3750 Lamar Ave, Paris

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.85

Valero 1604 N Main St, Paris

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.