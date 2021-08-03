Price checks register Paris diesel price, cheapest station
(PARIS, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.35 depending on where in Paris they fuel up.
The title of cheapest station in the Paris area went to Brookshire's at 925 Clarksville St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.83 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.18, at Love's Travel Stop at 3215 N Main St, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.97, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.05
$3.35
$2.83
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.84
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.92
$--
$--
$2.95
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
