Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Sedalia
(SEDALIA, MO) Savings of as much as $0.06 per gallon on diesel were available in the Sedalia area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Sedalia area went to Cenex at 2600 E Broadway Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.05, at Wood's Express at 703 E Broadway Blvd, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Sedalia area was $3.01, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.80
$3.10
$3.40
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.80
$3.10
$3.40
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.33
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.80
$3.10
$3.40
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.80
$--
$3.37
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
