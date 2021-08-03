Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Sedalia

(SEDALIA, MO) Savings of as much as $0.06 per gallon on diesel were available in the Sedalia area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Sedalia area went to Cenex at 2600 E Broadway Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.05, at Wood's Express at 703 E Broadway Blvd, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Sedalia area was $3.01, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Cenex 2600 E Broadway Blvd, Sedalia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.80 $ 3.10 $ 3.40 $ 2.99

Cenex 1515 Thompson Blvd, Sedalia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.80 $ 3.10 $ 3.40 $ 2.99

Sinclair 3806 E Us-50, Sedalia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Phillips 66 4575 S Limit Ave, Sedalia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.33 $ 2.99

Cenex 3415 E Broadway Blvd, Sedalia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.80 $ 3.10 $ 3.40 $ 2.99

Cenex 23685 Mo-Mm, Sedalia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.80 $ -- $ 3.37 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.