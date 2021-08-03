Searcy diesel price check reveals $0.52 savings at cheapest station

(SEARCY, AR) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.52 if you’re buying diesel in Searcy, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Searcy area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.97, at Valero at 710 W Beebe Capps Expy. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.49, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 2505 Queensway.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.08, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Valero 710 W Beebe Capps Expy, Searcy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.97

Walmart Neighborhood Market 1500 W Beebe Capps Expy, Searcy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 2.99 $ 3.24 $ 2.97

Casey's 2620 E Beebe Capps Expy, Searcy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.44 $ 2.99

Doublebees 2090 E Booth Rd, Searcy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.10 $ 3.45 $ 2.99

Conoco 3127 E Race St, Searcy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Conoco 2620 W Beebe Capps Expy, Searcy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.