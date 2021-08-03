Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Searcy, AR

Searcy diesel price check reveals $0.52 savings at cheapest station

Posted by 
Searcy Dispatch
Searcy Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZYaCi_0bGLDmRe00

(SEARCY, AR) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.52 if you’re buying diesel in Searcy, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Searcy area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.97, at Valero at 710 W Beebe Capps Expy. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.49, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 2505 Queensway.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.08, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Valero

710 W Beebe Capps Expy, Searcy
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.97

Walmart Neighborhood Market

1500 W Beebe Capps Expy, Searcy
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$2.99
$3.24
$2.97

Casey's

2620 E Beebe Capps Expy, Searcy
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.44
$2.99

Doublebees

2090 E Booth Rd, Searcy
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.10
$3.45
$2.99

Conoco

3127 E Race St, Searcy
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.78
$--
$--
$2.99

Conoco

2620 W Beebe Capps Expy, Searcy
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Searcy Dispatch

Searcy Dispatch

Searcy, AR
95
Followers
135
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Searcy Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Searcy, AR
Traffic
City
Beebe, AR
City
Searcy, AR
Local
Arkansas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Check#Gas Prices#Love S Travel Stop#Queensway
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Posted by
Tre L. Loadholt

Inflation: Prices Are Increasing From Gas to Groceries but My Income is the Same

Pandemic surging prices are hitting my pockets and everyone else’s, too. As we slowly climb out of the depths of over sixteen months of this pandemic, one cannot turn their cheek to the soaring prices. Everything from gas to groceries to plane tickets has sky-rocketed in pricing when compared to several months prior. I have noticed the steady increase just over two weeks ago, but it first struck me as insane when I went to have some additional work to my car at my mechanic’s shop and had been informed that my previous quote for a 4-tire balance of $39.99 had risen to $95.99.
Amazonelectrek.co

Mow Joe’s $80 16-in. electric mower uses no gas or oil to tackle yard chores, more in New Green Deals

If you’re tired of buying gas or charging batteries to mow your yard, then we have the deal for you. Mow Joe’s 16-inch 12A electric mower allows you to easily handle small to medium yards thanks to its plug-in design, removing gas, oil, and even batteries from your yard care routine at just $80. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
Buying CarsThe Car Connection

Cheapest EV: 2022 Nissan Leaf price cut $4,170, could cost less than $21,000

Nissan cut the price of the 2022 Leaf electric compact car by $4,170, the automaker announced this week. With an available $7,500 federal tax credit, the 2022 Nissan Leaf could be purchased for $20,875, including a $975 destination fee. That makes it one of the most affordable new cars on the market, and the most affordable electric vehicle.
Walnut Creek, CAPosted by
Contra Costa Today

Walnut Creek diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.86

(WALNUT CREEK, CA) You could be saving up to $0.86 per gallon on diesel in Walnut Creek, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Walnut Creek area on Tuesday, found that Costco at 2400 Monument Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.89 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was 76 at 3523 Mt Diablo Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.75.
Bronx, NYPosted by
The Bronx Beacon

Bronx diesel price check reveals $1.12 savings at cheapest station

(BRONX, NY) You could be saving up to $1.12 per gallon on diesel in Bronx, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Bronx area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.17, at BJ's at 5 Secor Ln. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.29, listed at Mobil at 133-11 Roosevelt Ave.

Comments / 0

Community Policy