Greenville diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.46 savings at cheapest station
(GREENVILLE, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.46 depending on where in Greenville they fuel up.
The title of cheapest station in the Greenville area went to Walmart Neighborhood Market at 4715-B Wesley St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.73 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Chevron at 6307 Wesley St, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Greenville area was $2.93, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$2.99
$3.14
$2.73
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$3.04
$3.24
$2.75
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.76
$--
$--
$2.78
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$2.99
$3.34
$2.89
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
