Greenville diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.46 savings at cheapest station

(GREENVILLE, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.46 depending on where in Greenville they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Greenville area went to Walmart Neighborhood Market at 4715-B Wesley St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.73 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Chevron at 6307 Wesley St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Greenville area was $2.93, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Walmart Neighborhood Market 4715-B Wesley St, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 2.99 $ 3.14 $ 2.73

Brookshire's 6410 Wesley St, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.04 $ 3.24 $ 2.75

Valero 4801 Moulton St, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ -- $ -- $ 2.78

Exxon 7500 Wesley St, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ 2.85

Chevron 3509 Wesley St, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Murphy Express 5001 Wesley St, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 2.99 $ 3.34 $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.