Survey of Arcadia diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.04
(ARCADIA, FL) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.04 if you’re buying diesel in Arcadia, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Arcadia area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.01, at Murphy USA at 2769 Se Fl-70. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.05, listed at Shell at 405 N Brevard Ave.
The average price across the greater Arcadia area was $3.03, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.25
$3.55
$3.01
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.36
$3.66
$3.05
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
