Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arcadia, FL

Survey of Arcadia diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.04

Posted by 
Arcadia Post
Arcadia Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ARfNi_0bGLDiuk00

(ARCADIA, FL) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.04 if you’re buying diesel in Arcadia, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Arcadia area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.01, at Murphy USA at 2769 Se Fl-70. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.05, listed at Shell at 405 N Brevard Ave.

The average price across the greater Arcadia area was $3.03, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Murphy USA

2769 Se Fl-70, Arcadia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.25
$3.55
$3.01

Shell

405 N Brevard Ave, Arcadia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.36
$3.66
$3.05

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Arcadia Post

Arcadia Post

Arcadia, FL
38
Followers
119
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Arcadia Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Traffic
City
Arcadia, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Murphy Usa#Murphy Usa#Shell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Trafficfoxbangor.com

Gas prices highest they’ve been in seven years

STATEWIDE — Gas prices have been the highest they’ve been since 2014 this summer. “Demand has surged. In fact, some periods this summer has seen the record, all-time record demand for gasoline,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for Gas Buddy. As people stayed home during the COVID-19...
Stark County, OHwhbc.com

Gas Prices Down Slightly

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The price of gasoline has fallen off a few cents over the last few days. The AAA average price in Stark County Thursday morning is $3.03 a gallon. A year ago it was $1.95. The national average price is $3.16.
Amazonelectrek.co

Mow Joe’s $80 16-in. electric mower uses no gas or oil to tackle yard chores, more in New Green Deals

If you’re tired of buying gas or charging batteries to mow your yard, then we have the deal for you. Mow Joe’s 16-inch 12A electric mower allows you to easily handle small to medium yards thanks to its plug-in design, removing gas, oil, and even batteries from your yard care routine at just $80. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
Buying CarsThe Car Connection

Cheapest EV: 2022 Nissan Leaf price cut $4,170, could cost less than $21,000

Nissan cut the price of the 2022 Leaf electric compact car by $4,170, the automaker announced this week. With an available $7,500 federal tax credit, the 2022 Nissan Leaf could be purchased for $20,875, including a $975 destination fee. That makes it one of the most affordable new cars on the market, and the most affordable electric vehicle.
Dallas, TXPosted by
The Dallasite

Dallas diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.35

(DALLAS, TX) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.35 if you’re buying diesel in Dallas, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Dallas area went to QuikTrip at 1500 N Westmoreland Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.74 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Shell at 4340 Harry Hines Blvd, the survey found:

Comments / 0

Community Policy