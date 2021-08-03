Survey of Arcadia diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.04

(ARCADIA, FL) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.04 if you’re buying diesel in Arcadia, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Arcadia area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.01, at Murphy USA at 2769 Se Fl-70. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.05, listed at Shell at 405 N Brevard Ave.

The average price across the greater Arcadia area was $3.03, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Murphy USA 2769 Se Fl-70, Arcadia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.01

Shell 405 N Brevard Ave, Arcadia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.36 $ 3.66 $ 3.05

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.