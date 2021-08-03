Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Oxford

(OXFORD, MS) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.18 in the greater Oxford area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Oxford area went to Murphy USA at 2528 Jackson Ave W, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.83 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.01, at Shell at 701 Sisk Ave, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.90, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Murphy USA 2528 Jackson Ave W, Oxford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 2.97 $ 3.22 $ 2.83

Oxford Spot 1438 N Lamar Blvd, Oxford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ 3.28 $ 2.87 card card $ 2.78 $ 2.98 $ 3.28 $ 2.87

Double Quick 1401 Jackson Ave W, Oxford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.10 $ 3.40 $ 2.89

Kroger 2013 University Ave, Oxford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.09 $ 3.34 $ 2.94

Shell 701 Sisk Ave, Oxford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.17 $ 3.46 $ 3.01

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.