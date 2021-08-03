Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Oxford
(OXFORD, MS) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.18 in the greater Oxford area, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Oxford area went to Murphy USA at 2528 Jackson Ave W, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.83 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.01, at Shell at 701 Sisk Ave, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.90, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.72
$2.97
$3.22
$2.83
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$3.28
$2.87
|card
card$2.78
$2.98
$3.28
$2.87
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.10
$3.40
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$3.09
$3.34
$2.94
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.92
$3.17
$3.46
$3.01
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0