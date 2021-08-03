Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Ardmore
(ARDMORE, OK) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.58 in the greater Ardmore area, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Ardmore area went to Murphy Express at 1721 N Commerce St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.93 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.51, at Flying J at 2450 Cooper Dr , the survey found:
The average price across the greater Ardmore area was $3.20, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$2.97
$--
$2.93
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$3.12
$3.27
$2.97
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.97
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.04
$3.34
$3.64
$3.19
|card
card$3.04
$3.44
$3.64
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0