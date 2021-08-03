Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Ardmore

(ARDMORE, OK) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.58 in the greater Ardmore area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Ardmore area went to Murphy Express at 1721 N Commerce St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.93 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.51, at Flying J at 2450 Cooper Dr , the survey found:

The average price across the greater Ardmore area was $3.20, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Murphy Express 1721 N Commerce St, Ardmore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 2.97 $ -- $ 2.93

Valero 1625 N Commerce St, Ardmore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.12 $ 3.27 $ 2.97

Shamrock 1620 N Commerce St, Ardmore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.97

Valero 205 Q St Sw , Ardmore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Valero 15045 Us 70, Ardmore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Love's Country Store 930 W Broadway St, Ardmore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ 3.64 $ 3.19 card card $ 3.04 $ 3.44 $ 3.64 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.