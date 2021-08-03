Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ardmore, OK

Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Ardmore

Posted by 
Ardmore Digest
Ardmore Digest
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q1k3W_0bGLDfGZ00

(ARDMORE, OK) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.58 in the greater Ardmore area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Ardmore area went to Murphy Express at 1721 N Commerce St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.93 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.51, at Flying J at 2450 Cooper Dr , the survey found:

The average price across the greater Ardmore area was $3.20, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Murphy Express

1721 N Commerce St, Ardmore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$2.97
$--
$2.93

Valero

1625 N Commerce St, Ardmore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$3.12
$3.27
$2.97

Shamrock

1620 N Commerce St, Ardmore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.97

Valero

205 Q St Sw , Ardmore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$2.99

Valero

15045 Us 70, Ardmore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$3.09

Love's Country Store

930 W Broadway St, Ardmore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.04
$3.34
$3.64
$3.19
card
card$3.04
$3.44
$3.64
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Ardmore Digest

Ardmore Digest

Ardmore, OK
33
Followers
135
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ardmore Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Traffic
Ardmore, OK
Traffic
City
Ardmore, OK
City
Commerce, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Check#Gas Prices#Murphy Express
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Trafficaccesswdun.com

Statewide gas price average down this week

The statewide price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline is $2.96 as of Monday. That's the latest report from AAA, which reports Georgia's price is lower than the national average of $3.16. In our area, Lumpkin County had the highest prices at $3 a gallon, while Barrow County had...
Bronx, NYPosted by
The Bronx Beacon

Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Bronx

(BRONX, NY) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.82 in the greater Bronx area, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Bronx area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.17, at BJ's at 5 Secor Ln. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.99, listed at BP at 2326 1St Ave.
Pacifica, CAPosted by
The Pacifica Post

Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Pacifica

(PACIFICA, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.70 in the greater Pacifica area, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Pacifica area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $4.19, at 76 at 717 San Bruno Ave E. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.89, listed at Valero at 300 S Airport Blvd.

Comments / 0

Community Policy