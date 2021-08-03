Waycross diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.00

(WAYCROSS, GA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.00 in the greater Waycross area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Waycross area went to Shell at 1720 Memorial Dr, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.19 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Shell at 1720 Memorial Dr, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.19, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Shell 1720 Memorial Dr, Waycross

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.17 $ 3.57 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.