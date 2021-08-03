Cancel
Wentzville, MO

Survey pinpoints Wentzville's cheapest diesel

Wentzville Dispatch
Wentzville Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w3S3N_0bGLDbjf00

(WENTZVILLE, MO) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.29 in the greater Wentzville area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Wentzville area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.8, at Sam's Club at 3055 Bear Creek Dr . By comparison, the most expensive was $3.09, listed at Mobil at 11400 Veterans Memorial Pkwy.

The average price across the greater Wentzville area was $2.95, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Sam's Club

3055 Bear Creek Dr , Wentzville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$--
$3.09
$2.80

Huck's

501 Civic Center Dr , Lake St Louis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.15
$3.35
$2.83

Murphy USA

723 Ronald Reagan Dr, Lake St Louis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.95
$3.15
$--
$2.83
card
card$2.95
$3.15
$3.35
$2.83

Phillips 66

463 Hawk Ridge Tr, Lake St Louis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.15
$3.35
$2.83

Mobil

1197 Mo-Z, Wentzville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.19
$--
$2.89

Mobil

42 W Mo-N, Wentzville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.20
$3.45
$2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

