Survey pinpoints Wentzville's cheapest diesel

(WENTZVILLE, MO) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.29 in the greater Wentzville area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Wentzville area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.8, at Sam's Club at 3055 Bear Creek Dr . By comparison, the most expensive was $3.09, listed at Mobil at 11400 Veterans Memorial Pkwy.

The average price across the greater Wentzville area was $2.95, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Sam's Club 3055 Bear Creek Dr , Wentzville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ 3.09 $ 2.80

Huck's 501 Civic Center Dr , Lake St Louis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.15 $ 3.35 $ 2.83

Murphy USA 723 Ronald Reagan Dr, Lake St Louis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ 3.15 $ -- $ 2.83 card card $ 2.95 $ 3.15 $ 3.35 $ 2.83

Phillips 66 463 Hawk Ridge Tr, Lake St Louis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.15 $ 3.35 $ 2.83

Mobil 1197 Mo-Z, Wentzville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.19 $ -- $ 2.89

Mobil 42 W Mo-N, Wentzville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.20 $ 3.45 $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.