Diesel lookout: $0.14 savings at cheapest Atlantic City station
(ATLANTIC CITY, NJ) Savings of as much as $0.14 per gallon on diesel were available in the Atlantic City area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Atlantic City area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.29, at Atlantic at 824 N Main St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.43, listed at Sunoco at Atlantic City Expy Mm 3.
The average price across the greater Atlantic City area was $3.34, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.69
$3.99
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.17
$3.45
$3.59
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.66
$--
$3.33
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$3.39
$3.59
$3.37
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.88
$3.43
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
