Diesel lookout: $0.14 savings at cheapest Atlantic City station

(ATLANTIC CITY, NJ) Savings of as much as $0.14 per gallon on diesel were available in the Atlantic City area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Atlantic City area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.29, at Atlantic at 824 N Main St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.43, listed at Sunoco at Atlantic City Expy Mm 3.

The average price across the greater Atlantic City area was $3.34, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Atlantic 824 N Main St, Pleasantville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 3.29

Riggins 901 N New Rd, Pleasantville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ 3.45 $ 3.59 $ 3.29

Wawa 513 W Delilah Rd, Pleasantville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.66 $ -- $ 3.33

Garden State 7054 Black Horse Pike, Pleasantville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.37

Sunoco Atlantic City Expy Mm 3, Pleasantville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.88 $ 3.43

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.