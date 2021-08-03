Cancel
Stevens Point, WI

Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Stevens Point station

Stevens Point News Flash
Stevens Point News Flash
 3 days ago
(STEVENS POINT, WI) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.10 depending on where in Stevens Point they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Stevens Point area on Tuesday, found that BP at 3209 Church Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.09 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Kwik Trip at 1600 Maria Dr, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.19

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.17, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

BP

3209 Church St, Stevens Point
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.96
$--
$3.58
$3.09

BP

4928 Main St, Stevens Point
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.96
$--
$3.59
$3.09

Fleet Farm

5590 Us-10 E, Stevens Point
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.96
$3.39
$3.69
$3.09

The Store

1201 Badger Ave, Stevens Point
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$3.63
$3.09

Kwik Trip

1600 Maria Dr, Stevens Point
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.28
$3.74
$3.19

The Store

201 W Clark St, Stevens Point
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Stevens Point News Flash

Stevens Point News Flash

Stevens Point, WI
ABOUT

With Stevens Point News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

