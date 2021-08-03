Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Stevens Point station

(STEVENS POINT, WI) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.10 depending on where in Stevens Point they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Stevens Point area on Tuesday, found that BP at 3209 Church Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.09 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Kwik Trip at 1600 Maria Dr, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.19

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.17, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

BP 3209 Church St, Stevens Point

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ -- $ 3.58 $ 3.09

BP 4928 Main St, Stevens Point

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ -- $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Fleet Farm 5590 Us-10 E, Stevens Point

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.09

The Store 1201 Badger Ave, Stevens Point

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.63 $ 3.09

Kwik Trip 1600 Maria Dr, Stevens Point

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.28 $ 3.74 $ 3.19

The Store 201 W Clark St, Stevens Point

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.