Durango diesel price check shows where to save $0.17 per gallon
(DURANGO, CO) You could be saving up to $0.17 per gallon on diesel in Durango, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Durango area went to Everyday at 799 E College Dr, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.29 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.46, at Cenex at 26223 Us-160, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Durango area was $3.35, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.34
$3.54
$3.74
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.60
$3.85
$3.33
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$--
$--
$3.33
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.60
$3.85
$3.33
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.33
$3.53
$3.73
$3.46
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
