Durango, CO

Durango diesel price check shows where to save $0.17 per gallon

Durango Post
Durango Post
 3 days ago
(DURANGO, CO) You could be saving up to $0.17 per gallon on diesel in Durango, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Durango area went to Everyday at 799 E College Dr, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.29 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.46, at Cenex at 26223 Us-160, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Durango area was $3.35, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Everyday

799 E College Dr, Durango
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.34
$3.54
$3.74
$3.29

Speedway

602 Camino Del Rio, Durango
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.35
$3.60
$3.85
$3.33

Circle K

1801 Main Ave, Durango
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.35
$--
$--
$3.33

Speedway

20453 Us-160, Durango
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.35
$3.60
$3.85
$3.33

Cenex

26223 Us-160, Durango
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.33
$3.53
$3.73
$3.46

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Durango Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

