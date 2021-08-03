Durango diesel price check shows where to save $0.17 per gallon

(DURANGO, CO) You could be saving up to $0.17 per gallon on diesel in Durango, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Durango area went to Everyday at 799 E College Dr, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.29 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.46, at Cenex at 26223 Us-160, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Durango area was $3.35, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Everyday 799 E College Dr, Durango

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ 3.54 $ 3.74 $ 3.29

Speedway 602 Camino Del Rio, Durango

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.60 $ 3.85 $ 3.33

Circle K 1801 Main Ave, Durango

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ -- $ -- $ 3.33

Speedway 20453 Us-160, Durango

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.60 $ 3.85 $ 3.33

Cenex 26223 Us-160, Durango

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.33 $ 3.53 $ 3.73 $ 3.46

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.