Lewiston diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.25 per gallon

(LEWISTON, ME) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.25 if you’re buying diesel in Lewiston, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Lewiston area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.07, at Ness Oil at 249 Washington St S. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.32, listed at Irving at 1813 Washington St.

The average price across the greater Lewiston area was $3.20, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Ness Oil 249 Washington St S, Auburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.39 $ 3.07

Irving 1103 Lisbon St, Lewiston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Cumberland Farms 119 Center St, Auburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.33 $ 3.53 $ 3.13

Shell 1198 Lisbon St, Lewiston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.06 $ 3.36 $ 3.56 $ 3.14

Irving 21 Center St, Auburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.34 $ 3.69 $ 3.17

Irving 674 Main St, Lewiston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.34 $ 3.69 $ 3.17

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.