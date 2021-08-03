Lewiston diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.25 per gallon
(LEWISTON, ME) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.25 if you’re buying diesel in Lewiston, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Lewiston area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.07, at Ness Oil at 249 Washington St S. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.32, listed at Irving at 1813 Washington St.
The average price across the greater Lewiston area was $3.20, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.39
$3.07
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.59
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.03
$3.33
$3.53
$3.13
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.06
$3.36
$3.56
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.34
$3.69
$3.17
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.34
$3.69
$3.17
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0