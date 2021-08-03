Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pahrump, NV

Pahrump diesel prices: $0.36/gallon savings at Pahrump's cheapest station

Posted by 
Pahrump News Flash
Pahrump News Flash
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ogLgm_0bGLDWGu00

(PAHRUMP, NV) You could be saving up to $0.36 per gallon on diesel in Pahrump, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Pahrump area went to Fastrip Fuel & Horizon Market at 961 S Linda St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.23 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.59, at 76 at 771 S Frontage Rd, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Pahrump area was $3.40, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Fastrip Fuel & Horizon Market

961 S Linda St, Pahrump
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.23
$3.33
$3.43
$3.23
card
card$3.35
$3.45
$3.55
$3.35

Fastrip Fuel & Horizon Market

2030 W Bell Vista Ave, Pahrump
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.23
$3.33
$3.43
$3.23
card
card$3.35
$3.45
$3.55
$3.35

Horizon Market

5020 Pahrump Valley Blvd, Pahrump
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.35
$--
$--
$3.27
card
card$3.45
$--
$--
$--

Shell

51 E Nv-372, Pahrump
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$4.20
$--
$3.42

ARCO

40 S Nv-160, Pahrump
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.33
$--
$--
$3.43

Mobil

2301 S Winery Rd, Pahrump
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.45
card
card$3.72
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Pahrump News Flash

Pahrump News Flash

Pahrump, NV
74
Followers
135
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pahrump News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pahrump, NV
Pahrump, NV
Traffic
Local
Nevada Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Nv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
TrafficNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Get the Most Out of a Tank of Gas

Summer travel looks a lot different this year, with millions of us on the move. There's one thing that might slow you down: gas prices. They're at the highest level in nearly seven years! But before you put the brakes on your road trip, Consumer Reports has some tips to fine-tune your driving to maximize fuel economy and ease the squeeze on your wallet.
TrafficPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Can All Cars Use Premium Gas?

Age-old questions that have plagued scholars for generations: What’s the difference between regular and premium gas? Don’t all types of gasoline burn and drive pistons the same? Does premium gas help get a vehicle better fuel economy?. OK, it’s highly unlikely scholars have asked such questions, but you’d probably like...
Carsmoneytalksnews.com

Why Your Car’s Gas Gauge Might Be Lying

The next time your car’s gas display indicates you will run out of gas in 20 miles, take the warning with a grain of salt. It turns out that relying on such indicators can get you in a heap of trouble. According to a AAA study, the accuracy of such...
Carsphl17.com

Ford develops gasoline-inspired fragrance for electric vehicle owners

If you drive an electric vehicle and miss the smell of gasoline, Ford has you covered. The company recently developed a fragrance called “Mach-Eau” that gives off the smell of a gasoline-powered engine. It’s in response to a recent survey that asked electric vehicle owners what they missed the most about traditional vehicles. Seventy percent of respondents said the smell of gasoline.
Traffictorquenews.com

Charging an Electric Vehicle In Public Can Cost Triple What Fueling Up A “Gas-Guzzler” Does

Public EV charging can be ridiculously expensive. Here is what we paid to add 34 miles to a new 2022 model year EV at an EVgo charger. Charging an electric vehicle in public can range in price from free to very expensive. When we recently charged a new 2022 Chevrolet Bolt at an EVgo DC fast charger (DCFC) in Bedford, NH, we discover the pricey end of the spectrum can be more than it would cost to fuel a "gas-guzzling" V8-powered muscle car.
Carsautomotiveblog.co.uk

EVs are nearly 50% cheaper to run than petrol cars

Electric vehicles are nearly £1,000 cheaper to run than petrol cars over a year, according to new research from comparethemarket.com. The figures show the average cost to run an EV for 12 months is £1,091 compared with £2,062 for a conventional car – a difference of £971. The running costs...
CarsPosted by
WestfairOnline

Stop & Shop to install electric vehicle chargers at stores

Stop & Shop said it will begin installing Volta Industries’ electric vehicle charging stations at its stores across the Northeast. The supermarket chain has installed five stations in four of the five states it serves, including a Connecticut unit in Willimantic, and plans to have 50 additional stations in place by the end of the year.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Philly Report

Philadelphia gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.64 per gallon

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) Gas prices vary across in the Philadelphia area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.64 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Eastcoast at 2201 Federal St. Regular there was listed at $3.01 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.65 at Shell at 1135 Vine St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Saratoga, CAPosted by
The Saratoga Post

Saratoga gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.30 per gallon

(SARATOGA, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Saratoga, you could be saving up to $1.30 per gallon on gas. Moe's Stop at 1948 Camden Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at 76 at 2850 Stevens Creek Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $5.09.

Comments / 0

Community Policy