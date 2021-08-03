Pahrump diesel prices: $0.36/gallon savings at Pahrump's cheapest station

(PAHRUMP, NV) You could be saving up to $0.36 per gallon on diesel in Pahrump, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Pahrump area went to Fastrip Fuel & Horizon Market at 961 S Linda St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.23 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.59, at 76 at 771 S Frontage Rd, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Pahrump area was $3.40, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Fastrip Fuel & Horizon Market 961 S Linda St, Pahrump

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.23 $ 3.33 $ 3.43 $ 3.23 card card $ 3.35 $ 3.45 $ 3.55 $ 3.35

Fastrip Fuel & Horizon Market 2030 W Bell Vista Ave, Pahrump

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.23 $ 3.33 $ 3.43 $ 3.23 card card $ 3.35 $ 3.45 $ 3.55 $ 3.35

Horizon Market 5020 Pahrump Valley Blvd, Pahrump

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.35 $ -- $ -- $ 3.27 card card $ 3.45 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 51 E Nv-372, Pahrump

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ 4.20 $ -- $ 3.42

ARCO 40 S Nv-160, Pahrump

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.33 $ -- $ -- $ 3.43

Mobil 2301 S Winery Rd, Pahrump

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.45 card card $ 3.72 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.