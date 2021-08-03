Pahrump diesel prices: $0.36/gallon savings at Pahrump's cheapest station
(PAHRUMP, NV) You could be saving up to $0.36 per gallon on diesel in Pahrump, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Pahrump area went to Fastrip Fuel & Horizon Market at 961 S Linda St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.23 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.59, at 76 at 771 S Frontage Rd, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Pahrump area was $3.40, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.23
$3.33
$3.43
$3.23
|card
card$3.35
$3.45
$3.55
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.23
$3.33
$3.43
$3.23
|card
card$3.35
$3.45
$3.55
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.35
$--
$--
$3.27
|card
card$3.45
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$4.20
$--
$3.42
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.33
$--
$--
$3.43
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.45
|card
card$3.72
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
