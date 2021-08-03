Tifton diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.40 savings at cheapest station
(TIFTON, GA) You could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon on diesel in Tifton, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Tifton area went to Circle K at 802 W 7Th St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.01 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.41, at Pilot at 4431 Old Union Rd , the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.17, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.75
$--
$--
$3.01
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$3.11
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.85
$3.20
$3.50
$3.01
|card
card$2.85
$3.20
$3.50
$3.11
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$--
$3.49
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.08
$3.33
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$3.17
$3.47
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
