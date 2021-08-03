Tifton diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.40 savings at cheapest station

(TIFTON, GA) You could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon on diesel in Tifton, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Tifton area went to Circle K at 802 W 7Th St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.01 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.41, at Pilot at 4431 Old Union Rd , the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.17, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Circle K 802 W 7Th St, Tifton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 3.01 card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 3.11

Circle K 1203 Us-82 W, Tifton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.85 $ 3.20 $ 3.50 $ 3.01 card card $ 2.85 $ 3.20 $ 3.50 $ 3.11

Murphy USA 1852 Us-82 W, Tifton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ 3.49 $ 3.05

Bob's Quick Stop 1101 King Rd, Tifton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Walmart Neighborhood Market 1812 Tift Ave N, Tifton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.08 $ 3.33 $ 3.09

Shell 1312 Us-82 W, Tifton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.17 $ 3.47 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.