Tifton, GA

Tifton diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.40 savings at cheapest station

Tifton News Beat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWgWY_0bGLDVOB00

(TIFTON, GA) You could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon on diesel in Tifton, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Tifton area went to Circle K at 802 W 7Th St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.01 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.41, at Pilot at 4431 Old Union Rd , the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.17, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Circle K

802 W 7Th St, Tifton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.75
$--
$--
$3.01
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$3.11

Circle K

1203 Us-82 W, Tifton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.85
$3.20
$3.50
$3.01
card
card$2.85
$3.20
$3.50
$3.11

Murphy USA

1852 Us-82 W, Tifton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$--
$3.49
$3.05

Bob's Quick Stop

1101 King Rd, Tifton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09

Walmart Neighborhood Market

1812 Tift Ave N, Tifton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.08
$3.33
$3.09

Shell

1312 Us-82 W, Tifton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$3.17
$3.47
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Tifton News Beat

Tifton News Beat

Tifton, GA
