Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Alamogordo
(ALAMOGORDO, NM) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.46 if you’re buying diesel in Alamogordo, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Alamogordo area went to Circle K at 657 S White Sands Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.83 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Texaco at 3500 N White Sands Blvd, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Alamogordo area was $2.99, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.67
$3.12
$3.42
$2.83
|card
card$2.73
$3.18
$3.48
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$3.18
$3.48
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.00
$3.23
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.92
$3.29
$3.32
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
