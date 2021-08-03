Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alamogordo, NM

Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Alamogordo

Posted by 
Alamogordo Post
Alamogordo Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DdbJP_0bGLDUVS00

(ALAMOGORDO, NM) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.46 if you’re buying diesel in Alamogordo, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Alamogordo area went to Circle K at 657 S White Sands Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.83 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Texaco at 3500 N White Sands Blvd, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Alamogordo area was $2.99, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Circle K

657 S White Sands Blvd, Alamogordo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.67
$3.12
$3.42
$2.83
card
card$2.73
$3.18
$3.48
$2.89

Circle K

1616 10Th St, Alamogordo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.67
$3.12
$3.42
$2.83
card
card$2.73
$3.18
$3.48
$2.89

Murphy Express

221 South White Sand Blvd, Alamogordo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$3.18
$3.48
$2.89

Walmart Neighborhood Market

2401 Indian Wells Rd, Alamogordo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.00
$3.23
$2.89

Phillips 66

675 10Th St, Alamogordo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.92
$3.29
$3.32
$2.99

Speedway

1957 Us-54 S, Alamogordo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Alamogordo Post

Alamogordo Post

Alamogordo, NM
74
Followers
128
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Alamogordo Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alamogordo, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Check#Gas Prices#Circle K#Texaco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Bronx, NYPosted by
The Bronx Beacon

Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Bronx

(BRONX, NY) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.82 in the greater Bronx area, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Bronx area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.17, at BJ's at 5 Secor Ln. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.99, listed at BP at 2326 1St Ave.
Oakland, CAPosted by
Oakland Observer

Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Oakland

(OAKLAND, CA) You could be saving up to $1.00 per gallon on diesel in Oakland, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Oakland area went to Exxon at 4280 Foothill Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.89 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.89, at S.F. Oakland Truck Stop at 8255 San Leandro St, the survey found:

Comments / 0

Community Policy