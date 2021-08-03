Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Alamogordo

(ALAMOGORDO, NM) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.46 if you’re buying diesel in Alamogordo, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Alamogordo area went to Circle K at 657 S White Sands Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.83 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Texaco at 3500 N White Sands Blvd, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Alamogordo area was $2.99, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Circle K 657 S White Sands Blvd, Alamogordo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.67 $ 3.12 $ 3.42 $ 2.83 card card $ 2.73 $ 3.18 $ 3.48 $ 2.89

Circle K 1616 10Th St, Alamogordo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.67 $ 3.12 $ 3.42 $ 2.83 card card $ 2.73 $ 3.18 $ 3.48 $ 2.89

Murphy Express 221 South White Sand Blvd, Alamogordo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.18 $ 3.48 $ 2.89

Walmart Neighborhood Market 2401 Indian Wells Rd, Alamogordo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.00 $ 3.23 $ 2.89

Phillips 66 675 10Th St, Alamogordo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.29 $ 3.32 $ 2.99

Speedway 1957 Us-54 S, Alamogordo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.