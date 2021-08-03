Cancel
Norwich, CT

Local price review shows diesel prices around Norwich

Norwich Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RmtGX_0bGLDRrH00

(NORWICH, CT) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.30 in the greater Norwich area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Norwich area went to 7-Eleven at 15 Ct-32, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.19 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.49, at Mobil at 568 Ct-32 , the survey found:

The average price across the greater Norwich area was $3.31, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

7-Eleven

15 Ct-32, North Franklin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.55
$3.75
$3.19

Mobil

62 Windham Tpke , Norwich
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.45
$--
$3.19

7-Eleven

152 Taftville-Occum Rd, Norwich
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.17
$3.47
$3.77
$3.25

Mobil

1 Salem Tpke, Norwich
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.11
$3.44
$3.64
$3.27
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.69
$3.27

CITGO

418 W Main St, Norwich
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.13
$--
$--
$3.29
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.29

Shell

572 W Main St, Norwich
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.13
$--
$--
$3.29
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

