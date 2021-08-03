Local price review shows diesel prices around Norwich

(NORWICH, CT) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.30 in the greater Norwich area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Norwich area went to 7-Eleven at 15 Ct-32, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.19 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.49, at Mobil at 568 Ct-32 , the survey found:

The average price across the greater Norwich area was $3.31, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

7-Eleven 15 Ct-32, North Franklin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.55 $ 3.75 $ 3.19

Mobil 62 Windham Tpke , Norwich

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ -- $ 3.19

7-Eleven 152 Taftville-Occum Rd, Norwich

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ 3.47 $ 3.77 $ 3.25

Mobil 1 Salem Tpke, Norwich

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.11 $ 3.44 $ 3.64 $ 3.27 card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.27

CITGO 418 W Main St, Norwich

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.13 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29 card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Shell 572 W Main St, Norwich

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.13 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29 card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.