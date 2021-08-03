Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kerrville, TX

Kerrville diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.30

Posted by 
Kerrville Dispatch
Kerrville Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v7fyC_0bGLDMgs00

(KERRVILLE, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.30 depending on where in Kerrville they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Kerrville area on Tuesday, found that Valero at 505 Sidney Baker Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.75 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Exxon at 320 Junction Hwy, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.05

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.89, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Valero

505 Sidney Baker St, Kerrville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$3.04
$3.45
$2.75

H-E-B

300 Main St, Kerrville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$2.90
$3.19
$2.75

Stripes

2109 Sidney Baker St, Kerrville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$2.95
$3.25
$2.75

VP Racing Fuels

344 Junction Hwy, Kerrville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.14
$3.49
$2.83

Valero

1980 Sidney Baker St, Kerrville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$3.25
$2.87

Valero

1805 Broadway St, Kerrville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Kerrville Dispatch

Kerrville Dispatch

Kerrville, TX
69
Followers
131
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Kerrville Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kerrville, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Exxon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
TrafficWSET

Summer driving, tight supply gasses fuel prices at the pump

The economic recovery is pumping up gas prices. Drivers are facing pricier fill-ups as more people hit the road for work, travel and other activities that the virus pandemic halted. Higher demand for gasoline is running up against lagging supply as the energy industry slowly ramps up after more than a year of production and staff cuts.
TrafficFOXBusiness

Rising gas prices may stabilize 'soon,' expert says

Prices at the pump appear to be on the rise again. However, some relief – although not much – may just be right around the corner. To date, gasoline demand has "likely" peaked as the price of oil continues to drop as global oil producers compromise on production levels, according to Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
TrafficPosted by
MIX 94.9

Gas Prices Steady as Demand Remains High

UNDATED -- Gas prices dipped slightly. GasBuddy.com says gas prices in Minnesota have fallen .5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3. Gas prices in the state are 5.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 92 cents a gallon higher than a year ago. The...
Traffic1380kcim.com

Natural Gas Prices Now Averaging Over $4 Per MMbtu Across The State

Natural gas prices are now over $4 on average after another increase this past week. As of Wednesday, the reported prices rose by $.17 at the Henry Hub and is now at $4.14 per MMbtu. Two retail fuels held steady while one dropped by a dime. AAA of Iowa reports the average price of unleaded gasoline across the state has remained at $3, which is $.95 higher than last year and $.19 lower than the national average, which saw a $.03 increase over the week. Diesel prices were also unchanged at $3.12 per gallon, $.91 higher than a year ago and $.17 less than the national average. Wholesale ethanol is the only reported fuel that saw a price decrease, down $.10 to $2.22 per gallon.
TrafficOrange Leader

See where gas prices are headed after U.S. gasoline demand hits new high

Average gas prices in most states finally drifted lower in the last week with oil prices struggling under the weight of a rise in new COVID cases thanks to the Delta variant and OPEC’s increase in oil production. Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, consumers aren’t yet...
Traffickurv.com

AAA Texas: Statewide Gas Price Up Three Cents From Last Week

The Triple-A Texas Weekend Gas Watch says the statewide average gas price in Texas is two-84 a gallon for regular unleaded. That price is up three-cents from a week ago, and is 93-cents higher than a year ago. The national average is three-16. Gas demand is down sharply from the holiday weekend, but crude oil prices are above 70-dollars a barrel. Pump prices will likely remain high throughout the summer driving season.
TrafficCitizen Tribune

Gas prices drop 2.1 cents in state

Tennessee gas prices have fallen 2.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.83/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Gas prices in Tennessee are 2.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 94.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Tennessee is priced at $2.09/g today while the most expensive is $3.44/g, a difference of $1.35/g.
Trafficdallassun.com

Steep fuel prices announced for next week

The petrol price will increase by 91 cents per litre (c/l) in August, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) said. The DMRE on Saturday issued a statement indicating steep fuel hikes next month - among the main drivers include an increase in the Brent crude oil price from $73 per barrel to $74 per barrel, as well as an increase in international petroleum product prices, depreciation of the rand exchange rate and the implementation of a slate levy.
TrafficFOXBusiness

Gas prices hits record $3.15 a gallon amid oil price surge

Americans are paying an average of $3.15 per gallon for gas — the most in seven years — as the economy reopens and people hit the road in droves. At $3.147 a gallon, the average national price of regular unleaded gasoline is now nearly $1 higher than where it was this time last year, according to data from the American Automobile Association.
TrafficArkansas Online

More traveling drives gasoline prices to highest since 2014

More people were hitting the road during the first half of 2021, with demand driving gasoline prices to their highest levels since 2014, according to a news release from the University of Arkansas System's Agriculture Division. The July 29 report by the U.S. Department of Energy, Energy Information Administration, showed...
Trafficagfax.com

Fuel Report: Diesel, Gas Prices Down Slightly

The U.S. average diesel fuel price decreased less than 1 cent, remaining virtually unchanged at $3.34 per gallon on July 26, 92 cents higher than a year ago. The Midwest price decreased nearly 1 cent, remaining virtually unchanged at $3.26 per gallon, and the Gulf Coast and East Coast prices each decreased less than 1 cent, remaining virtually unchanged at $3.08 per gallon and $3.31 per gallon, respectively. The Rocky Mountain price increased more than 1 cent to $3.65 per gallon, and the West Coast price increased nearly 1 cent, remaining virtually unchanged at $3.93 per gallon.
Trafficagfax.com

Fuel Report: Diesel, Gas Over 90 Cents Higher Than Last Year

The U.S. average diesel fuel price increased nearly 1 cent, remaining virtually unchanged at $3.34 per gallon on July 19, 91 cents higher than a year ago. The Rocky Mountain price increased 4 cents to $3.63 per gallon, the West Coast price increased more than 2 cents to $3.93 per gallon, and the Midwest price increased less than 1 cent, remaining virtually unchanged at $3.26 per gallon. The East Coast and Gulf Coast prices were unchanged, remaining at $3.31 per gallon and $3.08 per gallon, respectively.
Traffic1380kcim.com

Fuel Prices Remain Steady Across The Board For The Past Week

Fuel prices across the board remained relatively steady over the past week with the only increase seen in natural gas. According to AAA Iowa, as of Wednesday the average price of unleaded gasoline across the state remained at $3 per gallon. This is $.94 higher than last year and $.16 lower than the national average. Retail diesel prices were also unchanged at $3.12, $.90 higher than a year ago and $.15 lower than the national average. Wholesale ethanol remains at $2.32 per gallon. Natural gas prices had seen sizeable increases over the past several weeks, but only rose $.03 at the Henry Hub over the course of the past week and currently sits at $3.97 per MMbtu.
Trafficeasttexasradio.com

Gas Prices Continue To Rise

Triple-A Texas reports gasoline prices have gone up again this week. The average cost statewide is now $2.85 a gallon for regular. Spokesman Daniel Armbruster says prices are up about three cents from last week. The bad news, Triple-A expects gasoline prices to increase another 10-to-20 cents a gallon before the end of the year.
Trafficoilandgas360.com

Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 36 Bcf

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 36 Bcf as of July 23, 2021. Working gas in storage was 2,714 Bcf as of Friday, July 23, 2021, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 36 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 523 Bcf less than last year at this time and 168 Bcf below the five-year average of 2,882 Bcf.
Trafficstjohnsource.com

DLCA Informs Public of Fuel Price Survey and Rack Rates as of August 2

Commissioner Richard Evangelista of the Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs is notifying the public of its latest territorywide fuel price survey findings that was conducted on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, on St. Croix, St. Thomas and St. John. Fuel surveys are designed to inform consumers of the most affordable fuel prices throughout the territory. The fuel survey results and rack rates are included for comparative viewing and transparency.
TrafficShropshire Star

July brings nine consecutive months of petrol price increases

Diesel is now at its costliest point in more than seven years, too. Drivers faced continued price increases after another 3.4p and 2.7p were added to a litre of petrol and diesel respectively during July. The month saw the largest increase in the price of unleaded since January, putting the...
Trafficnaturalgasworld.com

Tipping the global gas balance [Gas in Transition]

Competition between Europe and Asia for LNG pushed short-term gas prices up to near-record levels on either side of the globe, with winter still months away. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 4]. by: William Powell. In its quarterly gas market report July 6, the Paris-based International Energy Agency (IEA)...

Comments / 0

Community Policy