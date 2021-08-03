Kerrville diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.30

(KERRVILLE, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.30 depending on where in Kerrville they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Kerrville area on Tuesday, found that Valero at 505 Sidney Baker Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.75 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Exxon at 320 Junction Hwy, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.05

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.89, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Valero 505 Sidney Baker St, Kerrville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 3.04 $ 3.45 $ 2.75

H-E-B 300 Main St, Kerrville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 2.90 $ 3.19 $ 2.75

Stripes 2109 Sidney Baker St, Kerrville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 2.75

VP Racing Fuels 344 Junction Hwy, Kerrville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.14 $ 3.49 $ 2.83

Valero 1980 Sidney Baker St, Kerrville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ 3.25 $ 2.87

Valero 1805 Broadway St, Kerrville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.