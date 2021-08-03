Cancel
Selma, AL

Selma diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.00

Selma Daily
Selma Daily
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DITSV_0bGLDKvQ00

(SELMA, AL) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.00 depending on where in Selma they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Selma area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.95, at RaceWay at 207 W Highland Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $2.95, listed at RaceWay at 207 W Highland Ave.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.95, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

RaceWay

207 W Highland Ave, Selma
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$2.96
$3.21
$2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Selma, AL
ABOUT

With Selma Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

