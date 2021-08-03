Cancel
Oswego, NY

Thirsty truck? Here's Oswego's cheapest diesel

Posted by 
Oswego Post
Oswego Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f8Xu8_0bGLDJ2h00

(OSWEGO, NY) You could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on diesel in Oswego, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Oswego area went to Sunoco at 260 Ny-104 , according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.24 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.34, at Sunoco at 260 Ny-104 , the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.28, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Sunoco

260 Ny-104 , Oswego
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$--
$--
$3.24
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.34

Independent

Ny-104 E , Oswego
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.45
$3.85
$3.24

Byrne Dairy

97 W Bridge St, Oswego
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.39
$--
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Oswego Post

Oswego Post

Oswego, NY
