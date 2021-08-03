Thirsty truck? Here's Oswego's cheapest diesel
(OSWEGO, NY) You could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on diesel in Oswego, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Oswego area went to Sunoco at 260 Ny-104 , according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.24 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.34, at Sunoco at 260 Ny-104 , the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.28, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.09
$--
$--
$3.24
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.34
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.45
$3.85
$3.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.39
$--
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
