Thirsty truck? Here's Oswego's cheapest diesel

(OSWEGO, NY) You could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on diesel in Oswego, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Oswego area went to Sunoco at 260 Ny-104 , according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.24 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.34, at Sunoco at 260 Ny-104 , the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.28, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Sunoco 260 Ny-104 , Oswego

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.24 card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.34

Independent Ny-104 E , Oswego

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.85 $ 3.24

Byrne Dairy 97 W Bridge St, Oswego

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ -- $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.