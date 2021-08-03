Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huber Heights, OH

Price check: Diesel prices around Huber Heights

Posted by 
Huber Heights Updates
Huber Heights Updates
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sbdw5_0bGLDGOW00

(HUBER HEIGHTS, OH) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.55 depending on where in Huber Heights they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Huber Heights area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.09, at BP at 7888 Old Troy Pike. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.64, listed at Flying J at 175 Northwoods Blvd.

The average price across the greater Huber Heights area was $3.26, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

BP

7888 Old Troy Pike, Huber Heights
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.29
$3.79
$3.09

Marathon

7851 Old Troy Pike, Huber Heights
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.29
$3.59
$3.09

Speedway

8134 Old Troy Pike, Huber Heights
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.09
$3.39
$3.09

BP

110 Shoup Mill Rd, Dayton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.35
$4.19
$3.10

BP

5835 N Main St, Dayton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$3.39
$3.49
$3.10

Sunoco

2001 Needmore Rd, Dayton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$3.13

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Huber Heights Updates

Huber Heights Updates

Huber Heights, OH
35
Followers
129
Post
737
Views
ABOUT

With Huber Heights Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Traffic
City
Huber Heights, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Check#Gas Prices#Bp#Bp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Pacifica, CAPosted by
The Pacifica Post

Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Pacifica

(PACIFICA, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.70 in the greater Pacifica area, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Pacifica area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $4.19, at 76 at 717 San Bruno Ave E. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.89, listed at Valero at 300 S Airport Blvd.
TrafficPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Can All Cars Use Premium Gas?

Age-old questions that have plagued scholars for generations: What’s the difference between regular and premium gas? Don’t all types of gasoline burn and drive pistons the same? Does premium gas help get a vehicle better fuel economy?. OK, it’s highly unlikely scholars have asked such questions, but you’d probably like...
ElectronicsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

5 Best Portable Generators According to Consumer Reports

Some pickup trucks have built-in generators, but there are plenty of other portable models on the market. Consumer Reports has tested several that can be used for RV travel and your home when the power goes out. According to Consumer Reports, several portable generators can power pretty much any home...
Buying Carsarcamax.com

Average monthly payment amounts for the 10 most commonly-leased cars

Average monthly payment amounts for the 10 most commonly-leased cars. Leasing is an auto industry shorthand term for a long-term rental of a new vehicle, a method often used by businesses that provide company cars for their employees. But leasing is incredibly popular in the consumer market as well. Experian reports 26.66% of all new vehicles were leased in the first quarter of 2021—down from 30.68% in the first quarter of 2020, before the coronavirus hit the U.S. economy and workforce. There are regional differences as well. The northeast United States leads the nation with 46.29% of new vehicles being leased. In the southern U.S., that number is just 15.87%.
Buying CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

How to Make the Most Money Selling Your Used Car

Used car prices have skyrocketed. This isn’t great for consumers, but you could make a major profit if you are looking to sell your vehicle. When it comes to selling a car, there are plenty of ways to leave money on the table as well. Here’s a breakdown of how you can make the most money selling your used car.
CarsPosted by
WestfairOnline

Stop & Shop to install electric vehicle chargers at stores

Stop & Shop said it will begin installing Volta Industries’ electric vehicle charging stations at its stores across the Northeast. The supermarket chain has installed five stations in four of the five states it serves, including a Connecticut unit in Willimantic, and plans to have 50 additional stations in place by the end of the year.
Gas PriceOutdoor Life

Diesel vs. Gas Engines: Which Is Best for Your Hunting Truck?

Diesel trucks have always been popular among hunters and anglers because they can tow heavier loads, they’re more efficient, and they typically last longer than gas engines. The two main drawbacks of a diesel are the price you pay at the pump (which is actually competitive with gas prices right now), and the weight of the engine. Diesel engines are bigger, thus heavier, and that’s not always a good thing for outdoorsmen and women, especially in wet fields or mud-sucked two-tracks. Diesels are also louder, so some hunters think they are more apt to spook game than a gas-powered truck.
BusinessPosted by
WITF

Used-car purchasers face high-price sticker shock

Government data indicates prices are helping to drive the nation's inflation rate. If you are in the market for a used car, the timing couldn’t be worse. But if you’re looking to sell a car, now’s the time to get top dollar pricing. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor...
Buying CarsAutoblog

2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe price jumps amid sales success

The 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe is a fantastic Wrangler — perhaps the best, even — but it’s suffering from price creep in its first full year on sale. When we first drove the 4xe about the time it launched, the Sahara (cheapest model) started at $49,490, including the semi-exorbitant $1,495 destination charge. Now, a report from CarsDirect reveals the new price is going to be $52,520.
Alameda, CAPosted by
The Alameda Daily

Price check: Diesel prices around Alameda

(ALAMEDA, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $1.00 in the greater Alameda area, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Alameda area went to Exxon at 4280 Foothill Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.89 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.89, at S.F. Oakland Truck Stop at 8255 San Leandro St, the survey found:
Baltimore, MDPosted by
The Baltimorean

Price check: Diesel prices around Baltimore

(BALTIMORE, MD) You could be saving up to $0.55 per gallon on diesel in Baltimore, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Baltimore area on Tuesday, found that BP at 6830 Annapolis Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.89 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Marathon at 5128 Reisterstown Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.44.

Comments / 0

Community Policy