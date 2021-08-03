Price check: Diesel prices around Huber Heights

(HUBER HEIGHTS, OH) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.55 depending on where in Huber Heights they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Huber Heights area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.09, at BP at 7888 Old Troy Pike. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.64, listed at Flying J at 175 Northwoods Blvd.

The average price across the greater Huber Heights area was $3.26, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

BP 7888 Old Troy Pike, Huber Heights

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.29 $ 3.79 $ 3.09

Marathon 7851 Old Troy Pike, Huber Heights

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Speedway 8134 Old Troy Pike, Huber Heights

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.09

BP 110 Shoup Mill Rd, Dayton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.35 $ 4.19 $ 3.10

BP 5835 N Main St, Dayton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.39 $ 3.49 $ 3.10

Sunoco 2001 Needmore Rd, Dayton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 3.13

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.