Palestine, TX

Palestine diesel price check shows where to save $0.08 per gallon

Posted by 
Palestine Post
 3 days ago
(PALESTINE, TX) Savings of as much as $0.08 per gallon on diesel were available in the Palestine area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Palestine area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.87, at Murphy USA at 2217 S Sl-256. By comparison, the most expensive was $2.95, listed at Exxon at 1220 E Palestine Ave.

The average price across the greater Palestine area was $2.94, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Murphy USA

2217 S Sl-256, Palestine
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.86
$--
$--
$2.87

Exxon

1220 E Palestine Ave, Palestine
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.39
$2.95

Shell

1219 E Palestine Ave, Palestine
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.39
$3.59
$2.95

Exxon

1000 S Sl-256, Palestine
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.39
$3.59
$2.95

Mobil

2050 Crockett Rd, Palestine
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.39
$3.59
$2.95

Valero

2110 Crockett Rd, Palestine
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.39
$3.59
$2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Palestine, TX
