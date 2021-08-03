Palestine diesel price check shows where to save $0.08 per gallon

(PALESTINE, TX) Savings of as much as $0.08 per gallon on diesel were available in the Palestine area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Palestine area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.87, at Murphy USA at 2217 S Sl-256. By comparison, the most expensive was $2.95, listed at Exxon at 1220 E Palestine Ave.

The average price across the greater Palestine area was $2.94, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Murphy USA 2217 S Sl-256, Palestine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ -- $ -- $ 2.87

Exxon 1220 E Palestine Ave, Palestine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ 2.95

Shell 1219 E Palestine Ave, Palestine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 2.95

Exxon 1000 S Sl-256, Palestine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 2.95

Mobil 2050 Crockett Rd, Palestine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 2.95

Valero 2110 Crockett Rd, Palestine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.