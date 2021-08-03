Palestine diesel price check shows where to save $0.08 per gallon
(PALESTINE, TX) Savings of as much as $0.08 per gallon on diesel were available in the Palestine area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Palestine area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.87, at Murphy USA at 2217 S Sl-256. By comparison, the most expensive was $2.95, listed at Exxon at 1220 E Palestine Ave.
The average price across the greater Palestine area was $2.94, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$--
$--
$2.87
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.39
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.39
$3.59
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.39
$3.59
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.39
$3.59
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.39
$3.59
$2.95
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0