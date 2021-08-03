Cancel
Hazleton, PA

Local price review shows Hazleton diesel price, cheapest station

Posted by 
Hazleton Digest
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zK9h2_0bGLD5lm00

(HAZLETON, PA) You could be saving up to $0.53 per gallon on diesel in Hazleton, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Hazleton area on Tuesday, found that Drums Convenience at 340 N Hunter Hwyhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.41 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Sunoco at 64 Pa-93, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.94

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.62, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Drums Convenience

340 N Hunter Hwy, Drums
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.41

Turkey Hill

1140 N Church St, Hazleton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.55
$4.05
$3.55

Valero

1623 N Church St, Hazleton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.91
$3.91
$3.55

Turkey Hill

7 Airport Rd, Hazleton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.27
$3.67
$--
$3.55

Sheetz

101 Airport Rd, Hazleton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.55
$3.95
$3.59

Fuel On

492 Can Do Expy, Hazleton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.59
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Hazleton, PA
ABOUT

With Hazleton Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

