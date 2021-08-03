Local price review shows Hazleton diesel price, cheapest station
(HAZLETON, PA) You could be saving up to $0.53 per gallon on diesel in Hazleton, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Hazleton area on Tuesday, found that Drums Convenience at 340 N Hunter Hwyhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.41 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Sunoco at 64 Pa-93, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.94
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.62, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.41
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$3.55
$4.05
$3.55
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$3.91
$3.91
$3.55
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.27
$3.67
$--
$3.55
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$3.55
$3.95
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.59
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.59
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0