Local price review shows Hazleton diesel price, cheapest station

(HAZLETON, PA) You could be saving up to $0.53 per gallon on diesel in Hazleton, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Hazleton area on Tuesday, found that Drums Convenience at 340 N Hunter Hwyhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.41 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Sunoco at 64 Pa-93, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.94

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.62, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Drums Convenience 340 N Hunter Hwy, Drums

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.41

Turkey Hill 1140 N Church St, Hazleton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 4.05 $ 3.55

Valero 1623 N Church St, Hazleton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.91 $ 3.91 $ 3.55

Turkey Hill 7 Airport Rd, Hazleton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.27 $ 3.67 $ -- $ 3.55

Sheetz 101 Airport Rd, Hazleton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.95 $ 3.59

Fuel On 492 Can Do Expy, Hazleton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.59 card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.