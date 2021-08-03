Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Ceres

(CERES, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.80 in the greater Ceres area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Ceres area on Tuesday, found that Diamond Gas & Mart at 3401 Yosemite Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.79 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 815 Kansas Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.59

The average price across the greater Ceres area was $4.19, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Diamond Gas & Mart 3401 Yosemite Blvd, Modesto

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.95 $ -- $ -- $ 3.79 card card $ 4.01 $ 4.21 $ 4.41 $ 3.85

Diamond Gas & Mart 1200 6Th St, Modesto

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.83 card card $ 4.05 $ 4.25 $ 4.45 $ 3.89

Olsen Gas and Grocery 1541 Crows Landing Rd, Modesto

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ 3.89

GAS WAR & Empire Liquor 5018 Yosemite Blvd, Empire

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.93 $ 4.13 $ 4.23 $ 3.97 card card $ 4.05 $ 4.25 $ 4.35 $ 4.09

City Mart And Gas 837 S 9Th St, Modesto

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.05 $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 3.98

Quik Shop 2716 Coffee Rd, Modesto

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.05 $ 4.25 $ 4.45 $ 4.05

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.