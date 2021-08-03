Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Ceres
(CERES, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.80 in the greater Ceres area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Ceres area on Tuesday, found that Diamond Gas & Mart at 3401 Yosemite Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.79 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 815 Kansas Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.59
The average price across the greater Ceres area was $4.19, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.95
$--
$--
$3.79
|card
card$4.01
$4.21
$4.41
$3.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.99
$--
$--
$3.83
|card
card$4.05
$4.25
$4.45
$3.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.19
$4.29
$4.39
$3.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.93
$4.13
$4.23
$3.97
|card
card$4.05
$4.25
$4.35
$4.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.05
$4.19
$4.39
$3.98
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.05
$4.25
$4.45
$4.05
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
