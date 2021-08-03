Price checks register Manitowoc diesel price, cheapest station
(MANITOWOC, WI) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.00 depending on where in Manitowoc they fuel up.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Manitowoc area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.18, at Kwik Trip at 401 N 8Th St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.18, listed at Kwik Trip at 401 N 8Th St.
The average price across the greater Manitowoc area was $3.18, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.79
$3.18
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.18
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.10
$3.45
$3.89
$3.18
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.79
$3.18
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.79
$3.18
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.76
$3.18
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
