Manitowoc, WI

Price checks register Manitowoc diesel price, cheapest station

Posted by 
Manitowoc Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cVMa7_0bGLD1Es00

(MANITOWOC, WI) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.00 depending on where in Manitowoc they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Manitowoc area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.18, at Kwik Trip at 401 N 8Th St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.18, listed at Kwik Trip at 401 N 8Th St.

The average price across the greater Manitowoc area was $3.18, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Kwik Trip

401 N 8Th St, Manitowoc
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$3.79
$3.18

Mobil

3930 Calumet Ave, Manitowoc
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.18

Shell

1701 S 41St St, Manitowoc
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.10
$3.45
$3.89
$3.18

Kwik Trip

2103 S 42Nd St, Manitowoc
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.79
$3.18

CITGO

4611 Dewey St , Manitowoc
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.79
$3.18

Meijer

1818 S Rapids Rd, Manitowoc
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.76
$3.18

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Manitowoc Journal

Manitowoc, WI
ABOUT

With Manitowoc Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

