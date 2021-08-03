Price checks register Manitowoc diesel price, cheapest station

(MANITOWOC, WI) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.00 depending on where in Manitowoc they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Manitowoc area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.18, at Kwik Trip at 401 N 8Th St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.18, listed at Kwik Trip at 401 N 8Th St.

The average price across the greater Manitowoc area was $3.18, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Kwik Trip 401 N 8Th St, Manitowoc

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.79 $ 3.18

Mobil 3930 Calumet Ave, Manitowoc

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.18

Shell 1701 S 41St St, Manitowoc

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.10 $ 3.45 $ 3.89 $ 3.18

Kwik Trip 2103 S 42Nd St, Manitowoc

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.18

CITGO 4611 Dewey St , Manitowoc

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.18

Meijer 1818 S Rapids Rd, Manitowoc

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.76 $ 3.18

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.