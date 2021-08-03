Russellville diesel prices: $0.42/gallon savings at Russellville's cheapest station
(RUSSELLVILLE, AR) You could be saving up to $0.42 per gallon on diesel in Russellville, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Russellville area went to Walmart at 2409 E Main St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.97 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.39, at Pilot at 215 Ar-331 N, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Russellville area was $3.12, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.17
$3.35
$2.97
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$3.16
$3.43
$3.01
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.88
$--
$3.33
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.88
$3.18
$3.48
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.88
$--
$3.43
$3.04
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
