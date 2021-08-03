Russellville diesel prices: $0.42/gallon savings at Russellville's cheapest station

(RUSSELLVILLE, AR) You could be saving up to $0.42 per gallon on diesel in Russellville, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Russellville area went to Walmart at 2409 E Main St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.97 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.39, at Pilot at 215 Ar-331 N, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Russellville area was $3.12, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Walmart 2409 E Main St, Russellville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.17 $ 3.35 $ 2.97

Murphy USA 1126 Old Ar-7, Dardanelle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.16 $ 3.43 $ 3.01

Casey's 307 S Arkansas Ave, Russellville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ -- $ 3.33 $ 3.04

Kroger 1009 W Main St, Russellville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.18 $ 3.48 $ 3.04

Phillips 66 2403 N Arkansas Ave, Russellville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.04

Casey's 2803 S Arkansas Ave, Russellville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ -- $ 3.43 $ 3.04

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.