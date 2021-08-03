Moses Lake diesel price check reveals $0.50 savings at cheapest station
(MOSES LAKE, WA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.50 in the greater Moses Lake area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Moses Lake area on Tuesday, found that 1 Stop at 5219 Patton Blvd Nehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.49 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 4421 Pitchard Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.99
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.66, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.59
$3.84
$4.09
$3.49
|card
card$3.69
$3.94
$4.19
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.51
$3.87
$3.99
$3.51
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.49
$--
$--
$3.51
|card
card$3.59
$--
$--
$3.61
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.41
$--
$--
$3.52
|card
card$3.51
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.64
$--
$--
$3.59
|card
card$3.74
$--
$--
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.55
$3.75
$3.95
$3.60
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
