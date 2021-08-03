Moses Lake diesel price check reveals $0.50 savings at cheapest station

(MOSES LAKE, WA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.50 in the greater Moses Lake area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Moses Lake area on Tuesday, found that 1 Stop at 5219 Patton Blvd Nehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.49 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 4421 Pitchard Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.99

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.66, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

1 Stop 5219 Patton Blvd Ne, Moses Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.59 $ 3.84 $ 4.09 $ 3.49 card card $ 3.69 $ 3.94 $ 4.19 $ 3.59

Safeway 601 S Pioneer Way, Moses Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.51 $ 3.87 $ 3.99 $ 3.51

Sunval 2777 W Broadway Ave, Moses Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ 3.51 card card $ 3.59 $ -- $ -- $ 3.61

Half-Sun Travel Plaza 420 S Wanapum Dr, Moses Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.41 $ -- $ -- $ 3.52 card card $ 3.51 $ -- $ -- $ --

Unbranded 3000 W Broadway, Moses Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.64 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59 card card $ 3.74 $ -- $ -- $ 3.69

Cenex 1015 E Broadway Ave, Moses Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.55 $ 3.75 $ 3.95 $ 3.60

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.