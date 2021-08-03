Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Moses Lake, WA

Moses Lake diesel price check reveals $0.50 savings at cheapest station

Posted by 
Moses Lake News Alert
Moses Lake News Alert
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ehV7D_0bGLCxjM00

(MOSES LAKE, WA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.50 in the greater Moses Lake area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Moses Lake area on Tuesday, found that 1 Stop at 5219 Patton Blvd Nehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.49 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 4421 Pitchard Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.99

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.66, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

1 Stop

5219 Patton Blvd Ne, Moses Lake
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.59
$3.84
$4.09
$3.49
card
card$3.69
$3.94
$4.19
$3.59

Safeway

601 S Pioneer Way, Moses Lake
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.51
$3.87
$3.99
$3.51

Sunval

2777 W Broadway Ave, Moses Lake
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.49
$--
$--
$3.51
card
card$3.59
$--
$--
$3.61

Half-Sun Travel Plaza

420 S Wanapum Dr, Moses Lake
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.41
$--
$--
$3.52
card
card$3.51
$--
$--
$--

Unbranded

3000 W Broadway, Moses Lake
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.64
$--
$--
$3.59
card
card$3.74
$--
$--
$3.69

Cenex

1015 E Broadway Ave, Moses Lake
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.55
$3.75
$3.95
$3.60

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Moses Lake News Alert

Moses Lake News Alert

Moses Lake, WA
89
Followers
128
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Moses Lake News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Moses Lake, WA
Traffic
Local
Washington Traffic
City
Moses Lake, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Check#Gas Prices#Chevron#Wa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

We Have Bad News For Owners Of Old Electric Cars

EV drivers probably know this, but if you haven't checked one out yet, there are three types of charging ports. Tesla has its own proprietary system, though we did learn recently that it was going to open up its charging network to other makes and models using an adapter. The first EVs used a setup called CHAdeMO and most newer cars use the SAE's Combined Charging System, or CCS.
ElectronicsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

5 Best Portable Generators According to Consumer Reports

Some pickup trucks have built-in generators, but there are plenty of other portable models on the market. Consumer Reports has tested several that can be used for RV travel and your home when the power goes out. According to Consumer Reports, several portable generators can power pretty much any home...
Public HealthDaily Telegram

Got a car lease? Your vehicle could be worth thousands of dollars more than expected because of COVID-19

Sean Larson decided he didn’t need his 2019 Subaru Crosstrek anymore, but he had 16 months left on his lease, so the Seattle resident thought he was stuck. Many people with leases, such as Larson, are cashing in or turning in their cars early with no penalty. That's because their vehicles are suddenly worth a lot more than carmakers and dealers expected when they had customers sign up for leases in 2018 or 2019.
Buying Carsarcamax.com

Average monthly payment amounts for the 10 most commonly-leased cars

Average monthly payment amounts for the 10 most commonly-leased cars. Leasing is an auto industry shorthand term for a long-term rental of a new vehicle, a method often used by businesses that provide company cars for their employees. But leasing is incredibly popular in the consumer market as well. Experian reports 26.66% of all new vehicles were leased in the first quarter of 2021—down from 30.68% in the first quarter of 2020, before the coronavirus hit the U.S. economy and workforce. There are regional differences as well. The northeast United States leads the nation with 46.29% of new vehicles being leased. In the southern U.S., that number is just 15.87%.
Carsmoneytalksnews.com

Why Your Car’s Gas Gauge Might Be Lying

The next time your car’s gas display indicates you will run out of gas in 20 miles, take the warning with a grain of salt. It turns out that relying on such indicators can get you in a heap of trouble. According to a AAA study, the accuracy of such...
EconomyAutoblog

Average new car transaction prices set another record in June

Industry data compiled and parsed by KBB declared a record for average new car transaction prices in May at $41,263. That represented an Olympic high jump of $2,125, or 5.4%, over May 2020, and a bump of $493, or 1.2%, over April 2021. KBB ended up revising May's final figure up to $42,330, making the difference even larger. The number crunchers have released their conclusions for June, finding transaction prices rising again to $42,258. That's another record according to KBB's data, as well as being a 6.36% superhero leap over June 2020 and a 2.24% rise over May 2021. The only brand that didn't register a year-on-year transaction price increase in June was Tesla — the same happened in May — but that could be down to Tesla not reporting its Model S and Model X prices. The only segments to see price declines compared to June of last year were battery electric vehicles (-13.4%), high performance cars (-9.4%) and vans (-1.1%).
Trafficwmskamfm.com

AAA: The Faster You Drive, The More You Spend

Driving faster than the speed limit can be costly for motorists, according to new research from AAA. The latest testing shows that driving even five miles over the speed limit has a negative impact on fuel efficiency and increases driving costs. With gasoline prices at a seven-year high, the Automobile...
Traffictorquenews.com

Charging an Electric Vehicle In Public Can Cost Triple What Fueling Up A “Gas-Guzzler” Does

Public EV charging can be ridiculously expensive. Here is what we paid to add 34 miles to a new 2022 model year EV at an EVgo charger. Charging an electric vehicle in public can range in price from free to very expensive. When we recently charged a new 2022 Chevrolet Bolt at an EVgo DC fast charger (DCFC) in Bedford, NH, we discover the pricey end of the spectrum can be more than it would cost to fuel a "gas-guzzling" V8-powered muscle car.
CarsPosted by
WestfairOnline

Stop & Shop to install electric vehicle chargers at stores

Stop & Shop said it will begin installing Volta Industries’ electric vehicle charging stations at its stores across the Northeast. The supermarket chain has installed five stations in four of the five states it serves, including a Connecticut unit in Willimantic, and plans to have 50 additional stations in place by the end of the year.
Walnut Creek, CAPosted by
Contra Costa Today

Walnut Creek diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.86

(WALNUT CREEK, CA) You could be saving up to $0.86 per gallon on diesel in Walnut Creek, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Walnut Creek area on Tuesday, found that Costco at 2400 Monument Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.89 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was 76 at 3523 Mt Diablo Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.75.
Pleasanton, CAPosted by
Tri-Valley Tribune

Pleasanton diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.65

(PLEASANTON, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.65 if you’re buying diesel in Pleasanton, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Pleasanton area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $4.04, at Marathon at 160 Holmes St. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.69, listed at Chevron at 1051 Airway Blvd.

Comments / 0

Community Policy