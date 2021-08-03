Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Gaffney
(GAFFNEY, SC) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.51 if you’re buying diesel in Gaffney, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Gaffney area went to Petro Max at 608 Hampshire Dr, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.84 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.35, at Pilot at 909 Hyatt St, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Gaffney area was $3.03, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.74
$2.94
$--
$2.84
|card
card$2.79
$2.99
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.04
$3.29
$2.94
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$3.24
$3.58
$2.94
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$3.27
$3.62
$2.94
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$3.07
$3.32
$2.94
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$3.27
$3.62
$2.94
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
