Gaffney, SC

Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Gaffney

Gaffney Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kK3V4_0bGLCwqd00

(GAFFNEY, SC) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.51 if you’re buying diesel in Gaffney, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Gaffney area went to Petro Max at 608 Hampshire Dr, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.84 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.35, at Pilot at 909 Hyatt St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Gaffney area was $3.03, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Petro Max

608 Hampshire Dr, Gaffney
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.74
$2.94
$--
$2.84
card
card$2.79
$2.99
$--
$2.89

Murphy USA

1517 W Floyd Baker Blvd, Gaffney
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.04
$3.29
$2.94

Circle K

1711 W Floyd Baker Blvd, Gaffney
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$3.24
$3.58
$2.94

Exxon

100 Shelby Hwy , Gaffney
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$3.27
$3.62
$2.94

QuikTrip

101 Lemmons Ln, Gaffney
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$3.07
$3.32
$2.94

Circle K

403 Shelby Hwy, Gaffney
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$3.27
$3.62
$2.94

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Gaffney Today

Gaffney Today

Gaffney, SC
With Gaffney Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

