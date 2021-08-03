Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Gaffney

(GAFFNEY, SC) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.51 if you’re buying diesel in Gaffney, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Gaffney area went to Petro Max at 608 Hampshire Dr, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.84 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.35, at Pilot at 909 Hyatt St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Gaffney area was $3.03, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Petro Max 608 Hampshire Dr, Gaffney

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.74 $ 2.94 $ -- $ 2.84 card card $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ -- $ 2.89

Murphy USA 1517 W Floyd Baker Blvd, Gaffney

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.04 $ 3.29 $ 2.94

Circle K 1711 W Floyd Baker Blvd, Gaffney

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.24 $ 3.58 $ 2.94

Exxon 100 Shelby Hwy , Gaffney

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.27 $ 3.62 $ 2.94

QuikTrip 101 Lemmons Ln, Gaffney

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.07 $ 3.32 $ 2.94

Circle K 403 Shelby Hwy, Gaffney

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.27 $ 3.62 $ 2.94

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.