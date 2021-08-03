Survey of Rio Grande City diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.03

(RIO GRANDE CITY, TX) You could be saving up to $0.03 per gallon on diesel in Rio Grande City, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Rio Grande City area went to Murphy USA at 4530 Us-83, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.82 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $2.85, at Valero at 115 H H Rd, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.84, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Murphy USA 4530 Us-83, Rio Grande City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ -- $ -- $ 2.82

Valero 115 H H Rd, Rio Grande City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 2.85

7-Eleven 2798 W Us-83, Rio Grande City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ 3.07 $ -- $ 2.85

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.