Survey of Rio Grande City diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.03
(RIO GRANDE CITY, TX) You could be saving up to $0.03 per gallon on diesel in Rio Grande City, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Rio Grande City area went to Murphy USA at 4530 Us-83, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.82 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $2.85, at Valero at 115 H H Rd, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.84, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.72
$--
$--
$2.82
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$3.07
$--
$2.85
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0