Newhouse Introduces Tree Spiking Mitigation Act In U.S. House
Last week, Central Washington representative Dan Newhouse, announced that he was introducing the Tree Spiking Mitigation Act. The chair of the Congressional Western Caucus says the act, which is a companion bill to legislation recently introduced in the Senate, came about because of the Administration’s nominee to head the Bureau of Land Management, Tracy Stone-Manning. Newhouse said investigations and document show that years ago Stone-Manning was involved with an ecoterrorism organization that engaged in tree spiking.www.pnwag.net
