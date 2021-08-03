Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Newhouse Introduces Tree Spiking Mitigation Act In U.S. House

pnwag.net
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, Central Washington representative Dan Newhouse, announced that he was introducing the Tree Spiking Mitigation Act. The chair of the Congressional Western Caucus says the act, which is a companion bill to legislation recently introduced in the Senate, came about because of the Administration’s nominee to head the Bureau of Land Management, Tracy Stone-Manning. Newhouse said investigations and document show that years ago Stone-Manning was involved with an ecoterrorism organization that engaged in tree spiking.

www.pnwag.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Spikes#Mitigation#Senate#Administration#The Pnw Ag Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & Courtspnwag.net

Newhouse Praises House Ag Committee For Moving WHIP+ Forward

Central Washington’s Dan Newhouse praised the House Ag Committee following the advancement of his legislation, reauthorizing WHIP+ for producers impacted by 2020 and 2021 disasters. Newhouse and California’s Mike Thompson, Co-Chairs of the Congressional Wine Caucus, introduced the legislation back in January. Newhouse said the WHIP+ Reauthorization Act builds on the current system and the current process.
Congress & Courtscolliervilleh-i.com

Local Congressman Kustoff introduces the ‘DO NOT Call’ Act

On Tuesday, Congressman David Kustoff (TN-08) and Congresswoman Deborah Ross (NC-02) introduced the Deter Obnoxious, Nefarious, and Outrageous Telephone Calls (DO NOT Call) Act. This is bipartisan legislation that will deter robocalls by creating stricter penalties for companies and individuals who engage in the intentional harassment of consumers. “I have...
Washington Stateyaktrinews.com

Congressman Dan Newhouse on disaster relief and wildfires in WA

PASCO, Wash. (KAPP-KVEW) U.S. Congressman Dan Newhouse (R-WA) was the guest speaker at the Tri-Cities Regional Chamber of Commerce’s monthly luncheon in Pasco at the Red Lion Hotel on Wednesday. KAPP-KVEW’s Amanda Mason spoke with him about his latest Disaster Relief Bill as the Pacific Northwest battles this “crucial time” facing drought to wildfires.
Congress & CourtsEssence

House Introduces John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act

Revamped bill comes one day after Congressional hearing on voting rights. Legislation named for the late Congressman and civil rights icon whose blood was shed for voting rights was introduced on Tuesday in Congress. H.R. 4, the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, was sponsored in the House of...
Congress & Courtspennbizreport.com

Legislators introduce Choose Medicare Act to bolster efforts towards universal healthcare

U.S. Reps. Brendan Boyle (D-PA), Jimmy Gomez (D-CA), and Don Beyer (D-VA) introduced last week the Choose Medicare Act in an effort to achieve universal healthcare. The legislation would give every individual and business the choice to enroll in Medicare. Companion legislation was introduced in the Senate earlier this year by U.S. Sens. Chris Murphy (D-CT) and Jeff Merkley (D-OR).
Virginia StateWBOY

Senator Manchin introduces bipartisan act to increase oversight over VA

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Sens. Joe Manchin, John Tester and John Boozman introduced a new act that will increase oversight over the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). The legislation, called the Strengthening Oversight for Veterans Act of 2021, will allow the VA’s Office of Inspector General (OIG) to subpoena the testimony of relevant individuals over the course of their investigations.
Amarillo, TXMyhighplains.com

White House introduces new national eviction moratorium

WASHINGTON (KAMR/KCIT) — A new national eviction moratorium was introduced this week after the White House received pressure from a group of progressive Democrats who had been camping out on the steps of the U.S. Capitol. The former national moratorium expired at the end of July. The new one lasts...
Dallas, TXNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

U.S. Rep Van Duyne Introduces Act Banning COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate in Schools

U.S. House Rep Beth Van Duyne (R) introduced legislation Wednesday that would ban schools receiving federal funding from mandating COVID-19 vaccinations. Van Duyne announced her introduction of the new act in a press release Wednesday, naming it the "Parental Choices Not School Mandates Act." "It must remain a parent's choice...
Parkersburg, WVParkersburg News & Sentinel

Mooney: Lack of bipartisanship in U.S. House

PARKERSBURG — U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., said the reality of legislating in 2021 does not match the rhetoric about bipartisanship from President Joe Biden’s inauguration in January. “This is my seventh year in office, and it’s by far the roughest I’ve seen,” he said. In an interview at The...
Public HealthValueWalk

States Giving New Coronavirus Stimulus Checks

Since the start of the pandemic last year, Congress has sent out three rounds of stimulus checks. Some people are demanding more stimulus checks, but the economic rebound and other stimulus measures slim down the chances of another federal stimulus check. Some states, however, are using a combination of federal...
Arizona StateKOLD-TV

Gov. Ducey welcomes Afghan refugees to Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Governor Doug Ducey and Speaker of the House Rusty Bowers are welcoming Afghans who are fleeing the Taliban regime and looking to places in the U.S. In a statement, he commends those who helped the U.S. military over the last 20 years. “The Afghans...

Comments / 0

Community Policy