Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Cedar City
(CEDAR CITY, UT) Savings of as much as $0.20 per gallon on diesel were available in the Cedar City area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Cedar City area on Tuesday, found that Phillips 66 at 93 S Main Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.79 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Travel Stop at 2645 N Canyon Ranch Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.99
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.85, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.89
$--
$--
$3.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.89
$4.09
$4.29
$3.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.89
$--
$--
$3.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.89
$4.09
$4.29
$3.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.89
$4.09
$4.29
$3.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.89
$4.09
$4.29
$3.79
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
