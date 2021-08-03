Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Cedar City

(CEDAR CITY, UT) Savings of as much as $0.20 per gallon on diesel were available in the Cedar City area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Cedar City area on Tuesday, found that Phillips 66 at 93 S Main Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.79 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Travel Stop at 2645 N Canyon Ranch Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.99

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.85, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Phillips 66 93 S Main St, Cedar City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.79

Phillips 66 812 W 200 N, Cedar City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 3.79

Smith's 633 S Main St, Cedar City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.79

Phillips 66 734 S Main St, Cedar City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 3.79

Maverik 220 North Airport Road, Cedar City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 3.79

Shell 1355 S Main St, Cedar City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 3.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.