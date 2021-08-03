Diesel lookout: $0.22 savings at cheapest Hinesville station
(HINESVILLE, GA) You could be saving up to $0.22 per gallon on diesel in Hinesville, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Hinesville area went to Kroger at 555 A West Oglethorpe Hwy, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.08 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.3, at Friendly Express at 23 Talmadge Rd, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Hinesville area was $3.19, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$3.08
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.90
$3.20
$3.50
$3.30
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0