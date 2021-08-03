Cancel
Hinesville, GA

Diesel lookout: $0.22 savings at cheapest Hinesville station

Hinesville Updates
 3 days ago
(HINESVILLE, GA) You could be saving up to $0.22 per gallon on diesel in Hinesville, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Hinesville area went to Kroger at 555 A West Oglethorpe Hwy, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.08 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.3, at Friendly Express at 23 Talmadge Rd, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Hinesville area was $3.19, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Kroger

555 A West Oglethorpe Hwy, Hinesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$3.08

Friendly Express

23 Talmadge Rd, Walthourville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.90
$3.20
$3.50
$3.30

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

ABOUT

With Hinesville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

