Diesel lookout: $0.22 savings at cheapest Hinesville station

(HINESVILLE, GA) You could be saving up to $0.22 per gallon on diesel in Hinesville, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Hinesville area went to Kroger at 555 A West Oglethorpe Hwy, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.08 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.3, at Friendly Express at 23 Talmadge Rd, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Hinesville area was $3.19, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Kroger 555 A West Oglethorpe Hwy, Hinesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ 3.08

Friendly Express 23 Talmadge Rd, Walthourville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.90 $ 3.20 $ 3.50 $ 3.30

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.