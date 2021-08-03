Cancel
Somerset, KY

Somerset diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.20 savings at cheapest station

Posted by 
Somerset Today
Somerset Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nlEOj_0bGLCcRL00

(SOMERSET, KY) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.20 depending on where in Somerset they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Somerset area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Circle K at 954 S Hwy 27. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Speedway at 146 S Us-27.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.07, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Circle K

954 S Hwy 27, Somerset
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$2.99

Valero

401 Monticello St, Somerset
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.32
$3.62
$2.99

Shell

1990 Oak Hill Rd, Somerset
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.90
$3.20
$--
$2.99

Speedway

29 Parkers Mill Way, Somerset
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.33
$3.63
$2.99

Marathon

22 Hidden Creek Dr, Somerset
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.92
$3.22
$3.52
$2.99

Valero

5449 S Us-27, Somerset
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.92
$3.33
$3.63
$3.05

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Somerset Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

