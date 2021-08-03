Somerset diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.20 savings at cheapest station
(SOMERSET, KY) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.20 depending on where in Somerset they fuel up.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Somerset area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Circle K at 954 S Hwy 27. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Speedway at 146 S Us-27.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.07, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.32
$3.62
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.90
$3.20
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.33
$3.63
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.92
$3.22
$3.52
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.92
$3.33
$3.63
$3.05
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0