Somerset diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.20 savings at cheapest station

(SOMERSET, KY) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.20 depending on where in Somerset they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Somerset area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Circle K at 954 S Hwy 27. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Speedway at 146 S Us-27.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.07, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Circle K 954 S Hwy 27, Somerset

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Valero 401 Monticello St, Somerset

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.32 $ 3.62 $ 2.99

Shell 1990 Oak Hill Rd, Somerset

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.90 $ 3.20 $ -- $ 2.99

Speedway 29 Parkers Mill Way, Somerset

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.33 $ 3.63 $ 2.99

Marathon 22 Hidden Creek Dr, Somerset

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.22 $ 3.52 $ 2.99

Valero 5449 S Us-27, Somerset

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.33 $ 3.63 $ 3.05

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.