Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Port Huron

(PORT HURON, MI) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $127.71 depending on where in Port Huron they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Port Huron area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.19, at Exxon at 2180 Water St. By comparison, the most expensive was $130.9, listed at Petro-Canada at 81 Ube Dr.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $52.13, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Exxon 2180 Water St, Port Huron

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.19

Speedway 1677 Range Rd, Kimball

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.47 $ 3.77 $ 3.19

Marathon 4585 Gratiot Ave, Smiths Creek

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.19

Marathon 3578 Pine Grove Ave, Port Huron

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.85 $ 3.25

Speedy Q 4446 Lapeer Rd, Port Huron

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.86 $ 3.25

Meijer 2995 Gratiot Blvd, Marysville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.87 $ 3.26

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.