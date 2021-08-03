Cancel
Port Huron, MI

Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Port Huron

Port Huron Bulletin
Port Huron Bulletin
 3 days ago
(PORT HURON, MI) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $127.71 depending on where in Port Huron they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Port Huron area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.19, at Exxon at 2180 Water St. By comparison, the most expensive was $130.9, listed at Petro-Canada at 81 Ube Dr.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $52.13, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Exxon

2180 Water St, Port Huron
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.89
$3.19

Speedway

1677 Range Rd, Kimball
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.47
$3.77
$3.19

Marathon

4585 Gratiot Ave, Smiths Creek
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.89
$3.19

Marathon

3578 Pine Grove Ave, Port Huron
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.55
$3.85
$3.25

Speedy Q

4446 Lapeer Rd, Port Huron
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.86
$3.25

Meijer

2995 Gratiot Blvd, Marysville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.87
$3.26

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

