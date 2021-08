The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are highly anticipated for several reasons. Not only did the athletes and fans have to wait an extra year, but a number of sports are making their Olympic debut. Skateboarding is one of the newest sports taking to the Olympic stage and with its debut comes the emergence of more vegan athletes. We know the big names (yes, Alex Morgan is showing up for her fourth Olympic Games) but those not entrenched in the skateboarding scene may not have heard of Micky Papa or Amelia Brodka. Both dominate in their respective disciplines, and we were excited to ask Brodka about what she eats to fuel her training. Here’s what you need to know about Olympic-level skateboarding and how these vegans train to win.