Elizabeth City diesel price check reveals $0.30 savings at cheapest station
(ELIZABETH CITY, NC) Savings of as much as $0.30 per gallon on diesel were available in the Elizabeth City area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Elizabeth City area went to Park N Shop at 110 E Ehringhaus St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Sunoco at 1703 Weeksville Rd, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.12, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$3.19
$3.49
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.84
$3.49
$4.69
$2.99
|card
card$2.89
$3.54
$--
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.79
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.35
$3.89
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.79
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
