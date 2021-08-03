Cancel
Elizabeth City, NC

Elizabeth City diesel price check reveals $0.30 savings at cheapest station

Posted by 
Elizabeth City Post
Elizabeth City Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jHubc_0bGLCSYx00

(ELIZABETH CITY, NC) Savings of as much as $0.30 per gallon on diesel were available in the Elizabeth City area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Elizabeth City area went to Park N Shop at 110 E Ehringhaus St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Sunoco at 1703 Weeksville Rd, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.12, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Park N Shop

110 E Ehringhaus St, Elizabeth City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$2.99

Crown

1013 N Road St, Elizabeth City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$3.19
$3.49
$2.99

Eagle Mart

1542 Weeksville Rd, Elizabeth City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.84
$3.49
$4.69
$2.99
card
card$2.89
$3.54
$--
$3.04

Speedway

1129 N Rd St, Elizabeth City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.79
$3.05

CITGO

1327 N Road St , Elizabeth City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.35
$3.89
$3.09

CITGO

1622 N Road St , Elizabeth City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.79
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Elizabeth City Post

Elizabeth City Post

Elizabeth City, NC
ABOUT

With Elizabeth City Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

