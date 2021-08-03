Elizabeth City diesel price check reveals $0.30 savings at cheapest station

(ELIZABETH CITY, NC) Savings of as much as $0.30 per gallon on diesel were available in the Elizabeth City area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Elizabeth City area went to Park N Shop at 110 E Ehringhaus St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Sunoco at 1703 Weeksville Rd, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.12, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Park N Shop 110 E Ehringhaus St, Elizabeth City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Crown 1013 N Road St, Elizabeth City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 2.99

Eagle Mart 1542 Weeksville Rd, Elizabeth City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.84 $ 3.49 $ 4.69 $ 2.99 card card $ 2.89 $ 3.54 $ -- $ 3.04

Speedway 1129 N Rd St, Elizabeth City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.79 $ 3.05

CITGO 1327 N Road St , Elizabeth City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.35 $ 3.89 $ 3.09

CITGO 1622 N Road St , Elizabeth City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.79 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.