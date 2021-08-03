Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Hobbs stations charging $0.22 extra
(HOBBS, NM) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.22 in the greater Hobbs area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Hobbs area on Tuesday, found that Valero at 1832 N Turner Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.27 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Pilot at 3710 W Carlsbad Hwy, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.49
The average price across the greater Hobbs area was $3.32, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.07
$3.37
$3.67
$3.27
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.35
$3.65
$3.27
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.07
$3.37
$3.67
$3.27
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.49
|card
card$3.12
$3.52
$3.70
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
