Hobbs, NM

Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Hobbs stations charging $0.22 extra

Hobbs Times
Hobbs Times
 3 days ago
(HOBBS, NM) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.22 in the greater Hobbs area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Hobbs area on Tuesday, found that Valero at 1832 N Turner Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.27 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Pilot at 3710 W Carlsbad Hwy, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.49

The average price across the greater Hobbs area was $3.32, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Valero

1832 N Turner St, Hobbs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.07
$3.37
$3.67
$3.27

Murphy Express

1825 W Joe Harvey Blvd, Hobbs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.35
$3.65
$3.27

Exxon

2595 W Us-62-180, Seminole
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.07
$3.37
$3.67
$3.27

Pilot

3710 W Carlsbad Hwy, Hobbs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.49
card
card$3.12
$3.52
$3.70
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Hobbs Times

Hobbs Times

Hobbs, NM
With Hobbs Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

