Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Hobbs stations charging $0.22 extra

(HOBBS, NM) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.22 in the greater Hobbs area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Hobbs area on Tuesday, found that Valero at 1832 N Turner Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.27 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Pilot at 3710 W Carlsbad Hwy, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.49

The average price across the greater Hobbs area was $3.32, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Valero 1832 N Turner St, Hobbs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ 3.67 $ 3.27

Murphy Express 1825 W Joe Harvey Blvd, Hobbs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.27

Exxon 2595 W Us-62-180, Seminole

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ 3.67 $ 3.27

Pilot 3710 W Carlsbad Hwy, Hobbs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.49 card card $ 3.12 $ 3.52 $ 3.70 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.