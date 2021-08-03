Diesel: Wenatchee's cheapest, according to survey
(WENATCHEE, WA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.26 in the greater Wenatchee area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Wenatchee area on Tuesday, found that Safeway at 501 N Miller Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.43 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 860 S Mission St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.69
The average price across the greater Wenatchee area was $3.57, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.59
$3.71
$3.71
$--
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.43
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.59
$3.69
$3.89
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.49
|card
card$3.61
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.65
$3.89
$4.09
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.51
$--
$--
$3.51
|card
card$3.58
$--
$--
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$3.89
$--
$3.53
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0