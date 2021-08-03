Diesel: Wenatchee's cheapest, according to survey

(WENATCHEE, WA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.26 in the greater Wenatchee area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Wenatchee area on Tuesday, found that Safeway at 501 N Miller Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.43 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 860 S Mission St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.69

The average price across the greater Wenatchee area was $3.57, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Safeway 501 N Miller St, Wenatchee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.59 $ 3.71 $ 3.71 $ -- card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.43

Fred Meyer 11 Grant Rd W, East Wenatchee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 3.49

Safeway 510 Grant Rd, East Wenatchee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.49 card card $ 3.61 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 153 Easy St, Wenatchee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.65 $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 3.49

Grant Road 96 Grant Rd, East Wenatchee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.51 $ -- $ -- $ 3.51 card card $ 3.58 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59

Cenex 1115 N Wenatchee Ave, Wenatchee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ -- $ 3.53

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.