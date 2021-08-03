Walla Walla diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.40

(WALLA WALLA, WA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.40 depending on where in Walla Walla they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Walla Walla area on Tuesday, found that PFI Mart at 2285 E Isaacs Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.59 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 1916 E Isaacs Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.99

The average price across the greater Walla Walla area was $3.72, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

PFI Mart 2285 E Isaacs Ave, Walla Walla

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ -- $ 4.29 $ 3.59

Exxon 315 N 2Nd Ave, Walla Walla

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.65 $ 3.85 $ 4.05 $ 3.61

Cenex 706 W Rose St, Walla Walla

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.65 $ 3.88 $ 3.96 $ 3.64

Shell 2112 E Isaacs, Walla Walla East

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.79

Chevron 1916 E Isaacs Ave, Walla Walla East

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 3.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.