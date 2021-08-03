Walla Walla diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.40
(WALLA WALLA, WA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.40 depending on where in Walla Walla they fuel up.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Walla Walla area on Tuesday, found that PFI Mart at 2285 E Isaacs Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.59 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 1916 E Isaacs Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.99
The average price across the greater Walla Walla area was $3.72, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.59
$--
$4.29
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.65
$3.85
$4.05
$3.61
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.65
$3.88
$3.96
$3.64
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.89
$--
$--
$3.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.89
$4.19
$4.29
$3.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
