Walla Walla, WA

Walla Walla diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.40

Walla Walla News Beat
 3 days ago
(WALLA WALLA, WA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.40 depending on where in Walla Walla they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Walla Walla area on Tuesday, found that PFI Mart at 2285 E Isaacs Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.59 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 1916 E Isaacs Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.99

The average price across the greater Walla Walla area was $3.72, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

PFI Mart

2285 E Isaacs Ave, Walla Walla
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$--
$4.29
$3.59

Exxon

315 N 2Nd Ave, Walla Walla
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.65
$3.85
$4.05
$3.61

Cenex

706 W Rose St, Walla Walla
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.65
$3.88
$3.96
$3.64

Shell

2112 E Isaacs, Walla Walla East
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$--
$--
$3.79

Chevron

1916 E Isaacs Ave, Walla Walla East
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$4.19
$4.29
$3.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Walla Walla, WA
ABOUT

With Walla Walla News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

