Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Sandusky stations charging $0.35 extra

(SANDUSKY, OH) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.35 if you’re buying diesel in Sandusky, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Sandusky area on Tuesday, found that Sam's Club at 614 Crossings Rd had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.0 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Kroger at 226 E Perkins Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.35

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.23, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sam's Club 614 Crossings Rd , Sandusky

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ 3.15 $ 3.00

Meijer 4714 Milan Rd , Sandusky

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.22 $ 3.52 $ 3.15

Speedway 5902 Milan Rd, Sandusky

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.24 $ 3.52 $ 3.15

BP 2801 Milan Rd, Sandusky

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.17

BP 4701 Milan Rd, Sandusky

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.17

Shell 5511 Milan Rd, Sandusky

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.17

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.