Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Sandusky stations charging $0.35 extra
(SANDUSKY, OH) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.35 if you’re buying diesel in Sandusky, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Sandusky area on Tuesday, found that Sam's Club at 614 Crossings Rd had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.0 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Kroger at 226 E Perkins Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.35
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.23, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$3.15
$3.00
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.91
$3.22
$3.52
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.24
$3.52
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.92
$3.29
$3.69
$3.17
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.39
$3.79
$3.17
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.17
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0