Shawnee diesel price check reveals $0.34 savings at cheapest station

(SHAWNEE, OK) You could be saving up to $0.34 per gallon on diesel in Shawnee, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Shawnee area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.88, at Sinclair at 39103 W Macarthur St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.22, listed at Love's Country Store at 1005 N Kickapoo Ave.

The average price across the greater Shawnee area was $3.05, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sinclair 39103 W Macarthur St, Shawnee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.15 $ 3.55 $ 2.88

Firelake Corner Store 1570 S Gordon Cooper Dr, Shawnee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ 3.18 $ 3.38 $ 2.89

Shell 37400 45Th St, Shawnee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.14 $ 3.43 $ 2.95

Murphy USA 198 E Shawnee Mall Dr, Shawnee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ -- $ -- $ 3.02

Shell 1250 N Kickapoo St, Shawnee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.05

Sinclair 2723 N Kickapoo Ave, Shawnee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.05

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.