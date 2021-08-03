Shawnee diesel price check reveals $0.34 savings at cheapest station
(SHAWNEE, OK) You could be saving up to $0.34 per gallon on diesel in Shawnee, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Shawnee area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.88, at Sinclair at 39103 W Macarthur St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.22, listed at Love's Country Store at 1005 N Kickapoo Ave.
The average price across the greater Shawnee area was $3.05, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.15
$3.55
$2.88
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.98
$3.18
$3.38
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.14
$3.43
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.76
$--
$--
$3.02
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.19
$3.59
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$--
$3.05
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
