Survey of Gillette diesel prices shows where to save $0.42 per gallon
(GILLETTE, WY) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.42 depending on where in Gillette they fuel up.
The title of cheapest station in the Gillette area went to M.G. Oil Company at 502 El Camino Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.17 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.59, at Flying J at 1810 S Douglas Hwy, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Gillette area was $3.47, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$3.17
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.31
$3.51
$3.71
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.43
$3.61
$--
$3.45
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$3.81
$--
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.43
$--
$--
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.51
$--
$--
$3.49
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
