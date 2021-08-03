Survey of Gillette diesel prices shows where to save $0.42 per gallon

(GILLETTE, WY) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.42 depending on where in Gillette they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Gillette area went to M.G. Oil Company at 502 El Camino Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.17 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.59, at Flying J at 1810 S Douglas Hwy, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Gillette area was $3.47, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

M.G. Oil Company 502 El Camino Rd, Gillette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.17

Maverik 1616 E. Hwy 14-16, Gillette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.31 $ 3.51 $ 3.71 $ 3.39

Cenex 2063 S Garner Lake Rd, Gillette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.43 $ 3.61 $ -- $ 3.45

Shell 106 Us-14-16 N, Gillette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.81 $ -- $ 3.49

Sinclair 111 Us-14-16 N, Gillette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.43 $ -- $ -- $ 3.49

Kum & Go 310 Skyline Dr, Gillette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.51 $ -- $ -- $ 3.49

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.