Gillette, WY

Survey of Gillette diesel prices shows where to save $0.42 per gallon

Posted by 
Gillette Bulletin
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oM2jW_0bGLC5aj00

(GILLETTE, WY) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.42 depending on where in Gillette they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Gillette area went to M.G. Oil Company at 502 El Camino Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.17 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.59, at Flying J at 1810 S Douglas Hwy, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Gillette area was $3.47, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

M.G. Oil Company

502 El Camino Rd, Gillette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$3.17

Maverik

1616 E. Hwy 14-16, Gillette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.31
$3.51
$3.71
$3.39

Cenex

2063 S Garner Lake Rd, Gillette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.43
$3.61
$--
$3.45

Shell

106 Us-14-16 N, Gillette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$3.81
$--
$3.49

Sinclair

111 Us-14-16 N, Gillette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.43
$--
$--
$3.49

Kum & Go

310 Skyline Dr, Gillette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.51
$--
$--
$3.49

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Gillette Bulletin

Gillette Bulletin

Gillette, WY
ABOUT

With Gillette Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

